Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp    FMCC

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP (FMCC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Mortgage Rates Drop for First Time in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 03:00pm CET

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2018) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropping after nine consecutive weeks of increases.

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.44 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending March 15, 2018, down from last week when it averaged 4.46 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.30 percent.
  • 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.90 percent with an average 0.5 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.94 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.50 percent.
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.67 percent this week with an average 0.4 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.63. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.28 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Quote
Attributed to Len Kiefer, Deputy Chief Economist.
"Tuesday's Consumer Price Index report indicated inflation may be cooling down; headline consumer price inflation was 2.2 percent year-over-year in February. Following this news, the 10-year Treasury fell slightly. Mortgage rates followed Treasurys and ended a nine-week surge. The U.S. weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell 2 basis points to 4.44 percent in this week's survey, its first decline this year."

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3188055


© Marketwired 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE
03:00pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Mortgage Rates Drop for First Time in 2018
MW
01:29pRATING ACTION : Moody's Assigns Definitive Ratings to Seven CMBS REMIC Classes o..
AQ
03/14FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Economic Indicator Release
AQ
03/14FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Business events scheduled for Thursday
AQ
03/14FREDDIE MAC : Prices $1.3 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-F44
MW
03/09FREDDIE MAC : Prices $1.8 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
MW
03/09INDUSTRY SURVEY : Mortgage rates keep climbing
AQ
03/08FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Mortgage Rates Push Higher
MW
03/07FREDDIE MAC : Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-L02
MW
03/07FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Economic Indicator Release
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/12RBC says mortgage insurers are a Buy 
03/12Mortgage insurers crash on Freddie Mac partnership with Arch Capital 
03/12Fannie And Freddie Can Never Leave Hotel California 
03/02Is The Freddie Mac Bailout A Faux Bailout? 
03/01CYS INVESTMENTS & ARLINGTON ASSET IN : MBS Pricing For First Half Of Q1 2018 (No.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 427 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 1 066 M
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Technical Analysis Chart | FMCC | US3134003017 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target -39%
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP1 066
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-5.66%7 842
TOKYO CENTURY CORP17.06%6 414
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD-2.79%5 592
GRENKE AG14.33%4 963
COSCO SHIPPING DEVELOPMENT CO LTD-6.74%4 746
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.