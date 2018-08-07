Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp    FMCC

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP (FMCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Freddie Mac Issues Dodd-Frank Stress Test Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today issued the company’s stress test results for the severely adverse scenario conducted under FHFA’s rule implementing the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

Dodd-Frank requires certain financial companies with more than $10 billion in assets to perform annual stress tests to assess capital adequacy. Freddie Mac’s test summary can be found on the company’s website, www.freddiemac.com/investors.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Christopher Spina
703-388-7031
[email protected]
INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE
08:01pFreddie Mac Issues Dodd-Frank Stress Test Results
GL
07:31pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : 10 Best Places for First-Time Homebuyers
PU
04:01pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Announces Financing Initiative to Prese..
AQ
03:04pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Greystone on Pace for Record-Setting Year in Workfo..
AQ
03:03pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : With Promise Homes, Freddie Mac Delivers Affordabil..
AQ
02:26pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Greystone Expands Lending in Texas with A..
AQ
08/06With Promise Homes, Freddie Mac Delivers Affordability and Community Support
GL
08/05FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Average US mortgage rates rise
AQ
08/03FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Prices $599 Million K-Deal, K-W06, Supp..
PU
08/03Freddie Mac Prices $599 Million K-Deal, K-W06, Supporting Affordable Multifa..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:09pFreddie Mac to provide favorable financing for landlords who limit rent hikes 
08/02Freddie Mac to issue 55-day `mirror' securities to prepare for single securit.. 
08/02Fairholme Funds (Bruce Berkowitz) 2018 Semi-Annual Report And Portfolio Manag.. 
08/01Freddie Mac 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Freddie Mac's (FMCC) CEO Donald Layton on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target -36%
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP1 021
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.9.18%8 453
ALD26.21%7 609
TOKYO CENTURY CORP10.64%5 774
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD3.31%5 223
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD-4.70%5 221
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.