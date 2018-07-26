Log in
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP (FMCC)
Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for June 2018

07/26/2018

MCLEAN, Va., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today that it issued its Monthly Volume Summary for June 2018, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities and other investments.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Christopher Spina
703-388-7031
[email protected]
INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732

Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target -37%
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP1 047
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.6.71%8 204
ALD17.92%7 214
TOKYO CENTURY CORP15.23%5 899
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD2.79%5 563
GRENKE AG25.57%5 400
