Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Connecticut Avenue Securities Receive NAIC ...

January 03, 2018

Fannie Mae Connecticut Avenue Securities Receive NAIC Designations for the 2017 Filing Year

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTC) today announced that Fannie Mae's Connecticut Avenue Securities™ (CAS) transactions received designations from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The first six CAS transactions in 2017 received Designations for the first time. NAIC Designations associated with the CAS 2017-C07 transaction are expected to be available in January 2018.

The following CAS bonds received an NAIC Designation for the first time in the 2017 filing year.

M1 Classes

Designation Class CUSIP NAIC1 CAS 2017-C01 1M1 30711XEK6 NAIC1 CAS 2017-C02 2M1 30711XGK4 NAIC1 CAS 2017-C03 1M1 30711XJS4 NAIC1 CAS 2017-C04 2M1 30711XLS1 NAIC1 CAS 2017-C05 1M1 30711XNS9 NAIC1 CAS 2017-C06 1M1 30711XQS6 NAIC1 CAS 2017-C06 2M1 30711XSS4

M2 Classes

Designation Class CUSIP NAIC2 CAS 2017-C01 1M2 30711XEP5 NAIC3 CAS 2017-C02 2M2 30711XGP3 NAIC2 CAS 2017-C03 1M2 30711XJX3 NAIC3 CAS 2017-C04 2M2 30711XLT9 NAIC2 CAS 2017-C05 1M2 30711XNX8 NAIC3 CAS 2017-C06 1M2 30711XQX5 NAIC4 CAS 2017-C06 2M2 30711XSX3

The following CAS bonds received NAIC Designation upgrades in the 2017 filing year.

Designation* Class CUSIP NAIC1 CAS 2015-C04 1M2 30711XBF0 NAIC1 CAS 2015-C04 2M2 30711XBH6 NAIC1 CAS 2016-C01 2M2 30711XBU7 NAIC1 CAS 2016-C03 1M2 30711XCL6 NAIC1 CAS 2016-C04 1M2 30711XDA9 NAIC2 CAS 2016-C05 2M2 30711XDK7 NAIC1 CAS 2016-C06 1M2 30711XDS0

*Note: All NAIC 1 Designations were upgraded from an NAIC 2 Designation. The NAIC 2 Designation was upgraded from an NAIC 3 Designation.

For all NAIC Designations for the 2017 filing year, please view the NAIC Designations table on our website.

The NAIC's Structured Securities Group (SSG) describes its Designations on its webpage. An NAIC 1 obligation should be eligible for the most favorable treatment provided under the NAIC Financial Conditions Framework, while an NAIC 2 obligation should be eligible for relatively favorable treatment under the NAIC Financial Conditions Framework.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners 2017 Mortgage Reference Securities Report is not a substitute for or functional equivalent of the credit ratings of rating agencies and is not produced to permit investors to compare the likelihood of default or of full and timely payment between one or more securities.

About Connecticut Avenue Securities

CAS notes are bonds issued by Fannie Mae. The amount of periodic principal and ultimate principal paid by Fannie Mae is determined by the performance of a large and diverse reference pool. For more information on individual CAS transactions and Fannie Mae's approach to credit risk transfer, visit our credit risk sharing website.

The NAIC's SSG is responsible for the day-to-day credit quality assessment and valuation of securities owned by state regulated insurance companies. The NAIC's Securities Valuation Office conducts credit analysis on these securities for the purpose of assigning an NAIC designation and/or unit price.