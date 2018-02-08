Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Prices $904.5 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC ...

February 08, 2018

Fannie Mae Prices $904.5 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2018-M2) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTC) priced its second Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2018 totaling $904.5 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on February 7, 2018.

'The ability of our GeMS program to place $900 million of long duration paper in a week marked by significant market volatility is a testament to the stable cash flows and strong credit performance of the DUS MBS collateral behind the M2,' said Dan Dresser, Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Trading & Credit Pricing. 'In addition, the M2 transaction builds upon Fannie Mae's Green Financing Business, which has issued over $30 billion in DUS Green MBS and $3.4 billion in Green GeMS tranches. The M2 marks the second GeMS deal that is entirely backed by Green MBS.'

All classes of FNA 2018-M2 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering are in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average Life Coupon (%) Coupon Type Spread Offered Price A1 $108,540,000 5.73 2.803 WAC S+30 98.73 A2 $795,954,209 9.73 2.903 WAC S+45 97.04 X $108,540,000 6.66 0.100 FIX IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $904,494,209

Group 1 Collateral

UPB $904,494,209 Collateral 50 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution CA (18.4%), FL (14.2%), PA (11.5%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) 1.52x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV) 70.1%

Settlement Date February 27. 2018 Lead Manager BofA Merrill Lynch Co-Managers KGS-Alpha Capital Markets, L.P.

Nomura

Multi-Bank Securities, Inc

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2018-M2) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html.

