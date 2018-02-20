Federal Signal Corporation : Declares Dividend of $0.07 per Share

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly cash dividend of seven cents ($0.07) per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2018.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) provides products and services to protect people and our planet. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.

