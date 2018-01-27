FedEx : Delivers Vince Lombardi Trophy to Minneapolis in Advance of Super Bowl LII

Iconic Tiffany & Co.-Crafted Trophy Delivered to Super Bowl Experience Prior to Super Bowl

As players, coaches and fans head to Minneapolis in preparation for Super Bowl LII, one special piece of hardware has already arrived via FedEx. As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL and the Super Bowl, FedEx provided safe and on-time delivery of the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl Experience Driven by Genesis, marking one milestone in the festivities surrounding Super Bowl.

As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, FedEx ensured the safe and on-time delivery of the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy to Super Bowl Experience Driven by Genesis today in time for Super Bowl LII on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn. Matt Birk, two-time All-Pro center, Super Bowl XLVII Champion, and St. Paul, MN native, helped with the final delivery at the Minneapolis Convention Center. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The delivery of the Vince Lombardi trophy is among the most anticipated of the more than a billion deliveries we make to our customers each year,” said Patrick Fitzgerald, senior vice president, Integrated Marketing and Communications. “On behalf of our more than 400,000 FedEx team members around the world, we are thrilled to deliver the iconic Lombardi trophy to football fans for the 18th consecutive year.”

The historic trophy, which was handcrafted by artisans at Tiffany & Co., is made of sterling silver and depicts a regulation-size football in kicking position on a pyramid-like base that features the words ‘Vince Lombardi Trophy’ and ‘Super Bowl LII’ along with the NFL shield.

Edward Graham, a Minneapolis-area resident and FedEx Express courier for 34 years, made the final delivery to the Super Bowl Experience Driven by Genesis with the help of two-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion, and St. Paul, MN native, Matt Birk.

During its journey, the famous trophy was monitored by SenseAware®, a FedEx innovation. SenseAware tracked its journey from NFL Headquarters in New York through the FedEx Hub in Indianapolis to the Minneapolis Convention Center where it is now on display. The device also tracks environmental factors such as temperature and humidity and monitors light detection, which would indicate if the package was opened before its arrival in Minneapolis. Throughout the week, fans visiting the Minneapolis area can get up-close and personal with the trophy at Super Bowl Experience Driven by Genesis, pro football's interactive theme park at the Minneapolis Convention Center. On Sunday, Feb. 4, it will be awarded to either the New England Patriots or Philadelphia Eagles, commemorating a Super Bowl champion for the 2017-18 NFL season.

“Each year, we love giving our fans the chance to see the Vince Lombardi Trophy up-close at Super Bowl Experience before it is awarded to the Super Bowl champions,” said Mary Pat Augenthaler, NFL Vice President of Events. “We’re proud to have continued the tradition with FedEx this year during Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.”

