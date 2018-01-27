FedEx : Delivers Vince Lombardi Trophy to Minneapolis in Advance of Super Bowl LII

As players, coaches and fans head to Minneapolis in preparation for
Super Bowl LII, one special piece of hardware has already arrived via
FedEx. As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL and the Super
Bowl, FedEx provided safe and on-time delivery of the Vince Lombardi
Trophy to the Super Bowl Experience Driven by Genesis, marking one
milestone in the festivities surrounding Super Bowl.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180127005033/en/
As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, FedEx ensured the safe and on-time delivery of the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy to Super Bowl Experience Driven by Genesis today in time for Super Bowl LII on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn. Matt Birk, two-time All-Pro center, Super Bowl XLVII Champion, and St. Paul, MN native, helped with the final delivery at the Minneapolis Convention Center. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The delivery of the Vince Lombardi trophy is among the most anticipated
of the more than a billion deliveries we make to our customers each
year,” said Patrick Fitzgerald, senior vice president, Integrated
Marketing and Communications. “On behalf of our more than 400,000 FedEx
team members around the world, we are thrilled to deliver the iconic
Lombardi trophy to football fans for the 18th consecutive
year.”
The historic trophy, which was handcrafted by artisans at Tiffany & Co.,
is made of sterling silver and depicts a regulation-size football in
kicking position on a pyramid-like base that features the words ‘Vince
Lombardi Trophy’ and ‘Super Bowl LII’ along with the NFL shield.
Edward Graham, a Minneapolis-area resident and FedEx Express courier for
34 years, made the final delivery to the Super Bowl Experience Driven by
Genesis with the help of two-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion, and St.
Paul, MN native, Matt Birk.
During its journey, the famous trophy was monitored by SenseAware®, a
FedEx innovation. SenseAware tracked its journey from NFL Headquarters
in New York through the FedEx Hub in Indianapolis to the Minneapolis
Convention Center where it is now on display. The device also tracks
environmental factors such as temperature and humidity and monitors
light detection, which would indicate if the package was opened before
its arrival in Minneapolis. Throughout the week, fans visiting the
Minneapolis area can get up-close and personal with the trophy at Super
Bowl Experience Driven by Genesis, pro football's interactive theme park
at the Minneapolis Convention Center. On Sunday, Feb. 4, it will be
awarded to either the New England Patriots or Philadelphia Eagles,
commemorating a Super Bowl champion for the 2017-18 NFL season.
“Each year, we love giving our fans the chance to see the Vince Lombardi
Trophy up-close at Super Bowl Experience before it is awarded to the
Super Bowl champions,” said Mary Pat Augenthaler, NFL Vice President of
Events. “We’re proud to have continued the tradition with FedEx this
year during Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.”
To learn more about what FedEx is doing at the Super Bowl and throughout
the NFL season, follow FedEx on Facebook,
YouTube
and Twitter via @FedEx.
About FedEx Express
FedEx Express is the world's largest express transportation company,
providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and
territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed
delivery of time-sensitive shipments, by a definite time and date with a
money-back guarantee.
About FedEx Corp.
FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with
a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services.
With annual revenues of $62 billion, the company offers integrated
business applications through operating companies competing collectively
and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand.
Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted
employers, FedEx inspires its more than 400,000 team members to remain
“absolutely, positively” focused on safety, the highest ethical and
professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities.
To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around
the world, please visit about.fedex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180127005033/en/