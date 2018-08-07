Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION (FDX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FedEx : New FedEx Small Business Trade Index Survey Says Trade Boosts the U.S. Economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

Small business leaders increasingly view U.S. participation in global trade as the way to improve the overall economy and create American jobs, according to results of the fourth FedEx Trade Index(1), a survey of more than 1,000 small business leaders which tracks the impact of international trade among the small business segment of the U.S. economy.

The nationwide survey *, commissioned by FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and conducted by Morning Consult, finds a substantial majority of U.S. small business leaders (82%) see increasing U.S. trade as beneficial to the overall economy, up from 76% earlier this year, and two out of the three also say the U.S. risks falling behind if not included in trade agreements.

When asked about the impact of tariffs on imports from China, two out of three small business leaders worry the tariffs will mean higher prices on consumer items, and three out of five say the impact on business will be negative.

“Tariffs can restrict global trade and economic growth,” said Raj Subramaniam, executive vice president, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, FedEx Corp. “FedEx supports lowering trade barriers so our customers can remain competitive in an increasingly global marketplace.”

[1]The FedEx Trade Index is a national survey of 1004 small business leaders conducted by Morning Consult. Respondents included business owners and executives at companies with between two and 500 employees. It was conducted July 9-10, 2018. The margin of error for the full sample is +/-3%.

*FedEx SME Trade Index #1 Fall 2016
*FedEx SME Trade Index #2 Spring 2017
*FedEx SME Trade Index #3 Winter 2018
*FedEx SME Trade Index #4 Summer 2018

For Infographic:
https://about.van.fedex.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/FedEx-SME-Trade-Index-Summer-2018.pdf

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $65 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 425,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
12:01pFEDEX : New FedEx Small Business Trade Index Survey Says Trade Boosts the U.S. E..
BU
08/04FEDEX : Announces No Additional Residential Surcharges for Second Straight Holid..
AQ
08/03FEDEX : to not charge extra for most peak-season home deliveries
RE
08/03FEDEX : Announces No Additional Residential Surcharges for Second Straight Holid..
BU
08/02FEDEX : Two Decades in the Making, a FedEx Aviation Career Takes Off
PU
07/30FEDEX : Life-Threatening Journey Fueled by Quest for Freedom
PU
07/25Court adviser suggests ruling against EU veto of UPS, TNT merger
RE
07/20FEDEX : & IMC Respond to Ebola Outbreak in DRC
PU
07/19FEDEX : Joins the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board
PU
07/19Trump Signs Executive Order on Job Training -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/04STOCKS TO WATCH : Meet The New Ford 
08/03Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio 
07/26Longleaf Partners Shareholder Letter Q2 2018 
07/24DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To .. 
07/23Boeing warns on pilot shortage 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 70 898 M
EBIT 2019 6 472 M
Net income 2019 4 547 M
Debt 2019 11 405 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 14,64
P/E ratio 2020 12,39
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 65 186 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 286 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.49%65 186
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE0.00%102 846
DEUTSCHE POST-25.66%42 123
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON18.36%13 536
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.44.90%12 308
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 002
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.