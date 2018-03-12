FedEx : Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) today elected Susan Patricia (Tricia) Griffith as a director. The Board also appointed Ms. Griffith as a member of its Information Technology Oversight and Nominating & Governance Committees.

“Tricia is an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors. Her proven leadership skills, marketing expertise, and extensive knowledge of technology will be very valuable to FedEx and the Board,” said Frederick W. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer of FedEx Corp.

Ms. Griffith currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of The Progressive Corporation, a leading property and casualty insurance company. She joined Progressive as a claims representative in 1988 and held numerous executive leadership positions prior to becoming President and Chief Executive Officer in July 2016, including Chief Human Resources Officer, Claims Group President, President of Customer Operations, and Personal Lines Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Griffith was named one of FORTUNE magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Business” in 2016 and 2017.

Ms. Griffith has a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business’s Advanced Management Program.

Corporate Overview

