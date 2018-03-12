Log in
FEDEX CORPORATION
FedEx : Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors

03/12/2018

The Board of Directors of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) today elected Susan Patricia (Tricia) Griffith as a director. The Board also appointed Ms. Griffith as a member of its Information Technology Oversight and Nominating & Governance Committees.

“Tricia is an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors. Her proven leadership skills, marketing expertise, and extensive knowledge of technology will be very valuable to FedEx and the Board,” said Frederick W. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer of FedEx Corp.

Ms. Griffith currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of The Progressive Corporation, a leading property and casualty insurance company. She joined Progressive as a claims representative in 1988 and held numerous executive leadership positions prior to becoming President and Chief Executive Officer in July 2016, including Chief Human Resources Officer, Claims Group President, President of Customer Operations, and Personal Lines Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Griffith was named one of FORTUNE magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Business” in 2016 and 2017.

Ms. Griffith has a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business’s Advanced Management Program.

Corporate Overview

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $62 billion, the company offers integrated business applications through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 400,000 team members to remain “absolutely, positively” focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 64 603 M
EBIT 2018 5 737 M
Net income 2018 3 471 M
Debt 2018 11 267 M
Yield 2018 0,80%
P/E ratio 2018 19,52
P/E ratio 2019 15,16
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 66 201 M
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 285 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rob B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-0.97%66 201
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-8.69%95 105
DEUTSCHE POST-6.44%56 252
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON0.08%11 504
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.40%10 396
ROYAL MAIL25.22%7 848
