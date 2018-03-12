FedEx : Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) today elected
Susan Patricia (Tricia) Griffith as a director. The Board also appointed
Ms. Griffith as a member of its Information Technology Oversight and
Nominating & Governance Committees.
“Tricia is an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors. Her proven
leadership skills, marketing expertise, and extensive knowledge of
technology will be very valuable to FedEx and the Board,” said Frederick
W. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer of FedEx Corp.
Ms. Griffith currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer
and a director of The Progressive Corporation, a leading property and
casualty insurance company. She joined Progressive as a claims
representative in 1988 and held numerous executive leadership positions
prior to becoming President and Chief Executive Officer in July 2016,
including Chief Human Resources Officer, Claims Group President,
President of Customer Operations, and Personal Lines Chief Operating
Officer. Ms. Griffith was named one of FORTUNE magazine’s “Most
Powerful Women in Business” in 2016 and 2017.
Ms. Griffith has a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and
is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business’s Advanced Management
Program.
Corporate Overview
FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with
a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services.
With annual revenues of $62 billion, the company offers integrated
business applications through operating companies competing collectively
and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand.
Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted
employers, FedEx inspires its more than 400,000 team members to remain
“absolutely, positively” focused on safety, the highest ethical and
professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities.
To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around
the world, please visit about.fedex.com.
