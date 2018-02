In our blog we want to offer you exciting views on specialized topics and innovations in fineblanking and forming.

This blog is primarily written by Feintool employees working in a wide range of areas. The posts about innovative solutions, new developments and current topics reflect the personal opinions and experience of our bloggers, too. But they all have one thing in common: They want to push the boundaries of fineblanking and forming. True to our claim, 'Expanding Horizons', we are happy to enter into a dialogue with our readers

A new post awaits you on every second Tuesday of the month. Mitch Greeley, Condition Monitoring Engineer at Feintool Technology, starts off with a blogpost on FEINmonitoring, Feintool's intelligent analysis and maintenance tool.

Find out in his post how through FEINmonitoring unexpected stops are analyzed (and avoided), how informative temperature developments are and how toolmakers profit from the recorded data.