Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Feintool International Holding AG    FTON   CH0009320091

FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG (FTON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Feintool International : Green light for the takeover of Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 07:01am CEST

Feintool International Holding AG / Green light for the takeover of Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On July 13, 2018 Germany's Federal Cartel Office approved the acquisition of Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH by the Feintool Group. The acquisition contract signed on June 27, 2018 was closed yesterday.

Feintool invests in the growth market of e-mobility
With its acquisition of the German company Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH, Feintool is expanding its strategic areas of business alongside fineblanking and forming by developing the market for electric vehicle components. The newly acquired technical expertise will be expanded first in Europe, and then globally.

With this acquisition, Feintool is pursuing its strategy consistently and creating a further technological pillar at the same time. Thus, Feintool is consolidating its position as an automotive supplier and offering its customers global solutions for electric vehicles too, in addition to hybrid and combustion engines.

Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH in brief
It was back in 1879 that entrepreneur G. Fuhrmann began producing iron and metal goods on the company's current site. The location of Jessen can therefore look back on a long tradition of metalworking. In 1960 the company began specializing in punching electrical sheet parts, and the first stator and rotor sheets were produced.
From 1993 onwards, the company established punch-packing, while in 2008 laser-cutting was introduced as another process for the production of high-precision electrical sheet parts in the thin-sheet segment.
Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH serves customers operating in areas such as automobile production, renewable energies, industrial robots, and transport.
The company now considers itself a specialist supplier of sheets and packages and provides all the services and products relating to electrical sheet parts, starting with pilot production and continuing through all the advisory services required for complex projects, ultimately concluding in series part production.
The site in Jessen employs two-hundred people including six trainees within two factory halls.

Feintool in brief
Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in the field of fineblanking as well as a global provider of high-quality and cost-effective fineblanked and formed components. As an innovation driver, Feintool consistently pushes the boundaries of fineblanking and develops smart solutions for its customers' ideas with two possibilities for implementation: on the one hand, the delivery of fineblanking systems and innovative tools and, on the other hand, the complete production of precise fineblanked and formed components in high outputs for demanding industrial applications. Feintool covers the entire process chain. The processes used by Feintool support the trends in the automobile industry. Thus, Feintool is a project and development partner in the field of lightweight construction, module variations, and alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and electric.  

The company, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, has its own production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China, and Japan, so it is always near its customers. Around 2,500 employees and over 80 trainees work worldwide on new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool customers.

Feintool International Holding AG
Industriering 8 - 3250 Lyss
Switzerland
www.feintool.com

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart
Telephone +41 32 387 51 57
Mobile   +41 79 609 22 02
[email protected]
www.feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Feintool International Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Feintool International Holding AG
Industriering 8 Lyss Switzerland

ISIN: CH0009320091;
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOL
07:01aFEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL : Green light for the takeover of Stanz- und LaserTechnik..
GL
07/26FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL : Patent Issued for Method and Tool for Precision Cutting..
AQ
07/03FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL : Innovative solutions for transmissions at the VDI Congr..
PU
06/28FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL : is investing in the growth market of e-mobility
GL
06/28FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL : is investing in the growth market of e-mobility
AQ
06/26SUCCESSFUL TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE IN : Commercial success with fineblanking
PU
06/25FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL : Expansion of the Tianjin site begins
PU
05/23FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL : Best quality and environmental standards at Feintool Au..
PU
05/15FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL : Key customers get a peek into the future at a Feintool ..
PU
05/02FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL : at the 2nd China New Energy Vehicle Summit 2018
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 658 M
EBIT 2018 51,1 M
Net income 2018 33,4 M
Debt 2018 112 M
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 14,82
P/E ratio 2019 13,43
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 497 M
Chart FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Feintool International Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 125  CHF
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Knut Zimmer Chief Executive Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman & President
Thomas F. Bögli Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Prebeck Chief Information Technology Officer
Bernhard Geisen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG-5.76%497
MISUMI GROUP INC.-14.91%7 685
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-26.30%4 790
SFS GROUP AG4.24%4 474
NOK CORPORATION-16.43%3 385
STABILUS SA-2.87%2 018
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.