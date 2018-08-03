Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

FENTON, Mich., Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX:FETM) has announced a regular dividend of $0.06 per share for shareholders of record as of August 13, 2018, and payable August 20, 2018.



Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and was recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks in 2016 on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 4-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 15 full-service branches in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties and loan production offices in Washtenaw and Saginaw Counties. The State Bank was ranked #41 by S&P Global in terms of 2017 performance for banks under $1 billion in assets. The State Bank’s commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. The aim of The State Bank is to become and remain “Your Financial Partner for Life.” More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com.

