24 Hours of Daytona – Hour 2: Spirit of Race in command

01/27/2018 | 11:34pm CET

Daytona, 27 Jan 2018 - After two hours car no. 51 of Spirit of Race is ahead in the GTD class. The Ferrari has so far been driven by Daniel Serra, Paul Dalla Lana and Pedro Lamy. However, a problem sent car no. 82 of Risi Competizione into the pits, after it had led the first part of the race. The two 488 GT3s of Scuderia Corsa with Townsend Bell and Cooper MacNeil are still racing and in the top ten.
GTLM. In the GTLM class James Calado has taken over from Davide Rigon in the Ferrari 488 GTE of Risi Competizione. The car is in ninth place in a race where up to now there have been no yellow flags.

Ferrari NV published this content on 27 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2018 22:34:04 UTC.

