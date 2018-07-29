Ferrari : 24 Hours of Spa - Sprint for the last four hours

Log in
07/29/2018 | 01:07pm CEST

Francorchamps, 29 July 2018 - The last four hours of the seventieth 24 Hours of Spa. In the overall class, SMP Racing no. 72 is still fighting its way back to the top ten after suffering a puncture in the early stages of the race. Davide Rigon is in twelfth place after a great stint by Miguel Molina.

Pro-Am Cup. The 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing is continuing its excellent race in the Pro-Am class, battling for victory with the Mercedes no. 42. Duncan Cameron, Matt Griffin, Aaron Scott and Lorenzo Bontempelli occupy the final podium spot in car no. 52 of AF Corse. Andrea Bertolini, Marco Cioci, Niek Hommerson and Louis Machiels are seventh in no. 53.

Am Cup. In the Am Cup class Rinaldi Racing's other 488 GT3 is third with Nick Boulle, Rick Yoon, Pierre Ehret and Murad Sultanov. T2 Motorsport is in fifth with Greg Teo, David Tjiptobiantoro, Christian Colombo and Matteo Cressoni.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 29 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 11:06:05 UTC
