Ferrari : 24 Hours of Spa – Aleshin suffers a puncture

07/28/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

Francorchamps, 28 July 2018 - The 70th edition of the 24 Hours of Spa is in its fourth hour and things have not gone well for Ferrari no. 72 of SMP Racing. Mikhail Aleshin, who was in fifth just behind the leaders, suffered a puncture while battling it out with the Mercedes of Lucas Stolz and lost a lap. However, in consolation Miguel Molina, who climbed into the car in the pit lane, is one of the fastest cars on track although the Spaniard is currently in 32nd.
Pro-Am Cup. Things are going much better in the Pro-Am Cup class with Ferrari no. 333 Ferrari of Rinaldi Racing in a podium position with David Perel at the wheel, less than 10 seconds behind the Aston Martin of Ram Racing in first. AF Corse no. 53 car (Machiels-Hommerson-Bertolini-Cioci) is sixth ahead of the twin car crewed by Cameron-Scott-Griffin-Bontempelli.
Am Cup. The 488 GT3 no. 488 of Rinaldi Racing is fourth in the Am class with Murad Sultanov at the wheel, while David Tjiptobiantoro is seventh in car no. 75 of T2 Motorsport.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 28 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2018 19:21:14 UTC
