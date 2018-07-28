Ferrari : 24 Hours of Spa – Problem-free start

Francorchamps, 28 July 2018 - The 70th edition of the 24 Hours of Spa set off at 4.30 p.m. on the legendary Ardennes circuit. The sun was beating down over the track but the rain that fell in the morning may return later in the day. Ferrari no. 72 of SMP Racing slipped from third to fourth at the off but Miguel Molina is fighting for the leading places.

Pro-Am Cup. In the Pro-Am class, Matt Griffin executed a perfect start in the 488 GT3 of AF Corse, which made up several places and was second in its class until a puncture. The other two Ferraris are in eighth and tenth: Rinaldi Racing no. 333, with Daniel Keilwitz at the wheel, and AF Corse no. 53, with Marco Cioci.

Am Cup. The two Ferrari 488 GT3s are in sixth and ninth place in the Am class: Pierre Ehret in no. 488 of Rinaldi Racing and Greg Teo in the No. 75 of T2 Motorsport.