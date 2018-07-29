Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : 24 Ore di Spa – La Ferrari di Rinaldi Racing vince la Pro-Am Cup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2018 | 07:02pm CEST

Francorchamps, 29 July 2018 - Ferrari won the 24 Hours of Spa in the Pro-Am Cup class thanks to a perfect race by Rinaldi Racing no. 333 car, driven by Blancpain GT series reigning champion, the German Alexander Mattschull, South African David Perel, Russian Rinat Salikhov and German Daniel Keilwitz. The Maranello brand celebrated an excellent overall result with all the cars crossing the finish line and a podium in Am Cup for Rinaldi Racing's second 488 GT3 crewed by Pierre Ehret, Nick Boulle, Murad Sultanov and Rick Yoon. Once again, the car of SMP Racing was out of luck, finishing 10th after a puncture that forced Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina and Mikhail Aleshin to mount a frantic comeback. The trio recovered from 42nd and were among the fastest crews on the track, even though they were unable to make up enough ground to finish on the podium.
Dominators. Rinaldi Racing managed the race perfectly despite a disappointing performance in qualifying. In the race, the green car immediately pulled back places and fought a great duel with the Mercedes of Strakka Racing driven by Chris Buncombe, Nick Leventis, Lewis Williamson and David Fumanelli. In the first part of the race the rival car kept its nose in front of Mattschull and his teammates. However, over a distance the superior quality of the car and the perfect work of Rinaldi Racing paid off. In the end, the crew of car no. 333 finished over a lap ahead of their Strakka Racing rival. The Ferraris of AF Corse, no. 51 with Lorenzo Bontempelli, Duncan Cameron, Matt Griffin and Aaron Scott and no. 53 with Andrea Bertolini, Marco Cioci, Niek Hommerson and Louis Machiels, were at the foot of the podium.
Am Cup. The two Ferrari 488 GT3s entered in the Am Cup class also secured a place on the podium. Murad Sultanov, Rick Yoon, Nick Boulle and Pierre Ehret, in car no. 488, even took the lead before having to settle for a still excellent third place. Car no. 75 of Team T2 Motorsport struggled early on with a spin and two laps lost, but then put in a solid performance to finish in fourth. The credit for that goes to Greg Teo, David Tjiptobiantoro, Christian Colombo and Matteo Cressoni. The Blancpain Endurance Cup championship resumes on 29 and 30 September at the Barcelona track. The overall win went to the BMW of Walkenhorst Motorsport with Tom Blomqvist, Christian Krognes and Philipp Eng.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 29 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 17:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
07:57pFERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race
PU
07:52pFERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - Kimi comments on the race
PU
07:52pFERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - Maurizio comments on the race
PU
07:02pFERRARI : 24 Ore di Spa – La Ferrari di Rinaldi Racing vince la Pro-Am Cup
PU
06:12pFERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - Combative and spectacular
PU
01:07pFERRARI : 24 Hours of Spa - Sprint for the last four hours
PU
08:32aFERRARI : 24 Hours of Spa – SMP Racing closes in on top ten
PU
07/28FERRARI : 24 Hours of Spa – Aleshin suffers a puncture
PU
07/28FERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - “We have to be positively happy”
PU
07/28FERRARI : 24 Hours of Spa – Problem-free start
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Fiat, Ferrari drop after Marchionne death 
07/24FERRARI : What Should Investors Do Now That CEO Sergio Marchionne Is Out 
07/24FERRARI : Brief On Valuation 
07/23Remembering Sergio 
07/23Fiat and Ferrari lose their Marchionne premium 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 222 M
EBIT 2018 1 001 M
Net income 2018 702 M
Debt 2018 1 215 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 35,37
P/E ratio 2019 31,49
EV / Sales 2018 6,19x
EV / Sales 2019 5,66x
Capitalization 24 904 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI25.52%24 904
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION0.31%53 497
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.55%41 319
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.15%26 162
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 687
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.58%14 012
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.