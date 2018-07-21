Log in
FERRARI (RACE)
Ferrari : ELMS – JMW Motorsport on pole at Spielberg

07/21/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

Spielberg, 21 July 2018 - This weekend sees the third round of the European Le Mans Series. The Ferrari of JMW Motorsport won last year's championship and the team currently tops the standings after two races.

Superfast Trio. Alex MacDowall, Liam Griffin and Miguel Molina, winners of the first race at the Paul Ricard, were fastest in qualifying and are among the favorites to win on the short but fascinating Styria track. JMW Motorsport currently leads the field six points ahead of the Porsche of Babini-Pera-Narac, while Giorgio Roda and Gianluca Roda are in third eight points off the summit.

Dominators at Monza. We should also bear the other Ferrari crews in mind, starting with Duncan Cameron, Matt Griffin and Aaron Scott of Spirit of Race, who won at Monza after a zero at the Paul Ricard. The three are 12 points off the lead. The third Ferrari on track represents Krohn Racing with Tracy Krohn, Nic Jonsson and Andrea Bertolini at the wheel. The race, livestreamed on the Championship website, will start on Sunday at 12 pm.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 21 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2018 14:27:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 222 M
EBIT 2018 1 001 M
Net income 2018 702 M
Debt 2018 1 215 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 37,58
P/E ratio 2019 33,50
EV / Sales 2018 6,67x
EV / Sales 2019 6,11x
Capitalization 26 930 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | RACE | NL0011585146 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Marchionne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Louis C. Camilleri Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI33.54%26 930
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-0.44%55 355
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.53%41 251
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES12.70%30 514
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 466
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.41%13 780
