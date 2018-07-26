Log in
FERRARI (RACE)
Ferrari : F1 Clienti and XX Programmes captivate fans at Brno

07/26/2018

Brno, 26 July 2018 - The exclusive activities of Ferrari Corse Clienti XX and F1 Clienti Programmes arrived at Autodrom Brno in the Czech Republic on 24 and 25 July for two days of practices and testing. Over 20 Ferraris took to the track with some of the most successful single-seaters of the last 20 years alternating on the ups and downs with the extreme cars of the XX Programmes.

F1 Clienti. The single-seaters included the F2001, forever linked to the golden era of Michael Schumacher and winner of the world title along with the German. Then there was also the F2007, equipped with the 2.4-litre aspirated engine that took world constructors' and drivers' championships with Kimi Raikkonen, and the F150 Italia with which Fernando Alonso competed in 2011.

An unmistakable sound. We should also mention four special guests: three F333 SPs, the Ferrari prototype of the mid-1990s, built specifically for its customer teams, which triumphed at the 24 Hours of Daytona and is still one of the most successful Prancing Horse cars in history, and the powerful 412 T2, the last V12 F1 car, driven in 1995 by Gerhard Berger and Jean Alesi.

XX Programmes. Customers also tackled the Brno Circuit behind the wheel of the exclusive XX Programme cars. Fifteen cars followed one another on the track in full speed practice sessions. The FXXs, the first model in this series dedicated to customer test drivers, took turns with the 599XXs and 599XX EVOs, as well as the FXX Ks with their attractive design. The cars on track also included the latest Programme model, the FXX K EVO with its extraordinary 1060 hp performance provided by the exceptional hybrid-thermal synergy of the V12 engine equipped with Hy-Kers, a device directly derived from Formula 1.

Gala evening. To crown the event, on Tuesday evening, the XX and F1 Clienti drivers enjoyed an exclusive experience: a gala dinner in which the engines and devices sounded in unison creating an unusual and exciting show. The next meeting is in Barcelona on 18 and 19 September.

Ferrari NV published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 222 M
EBIT 2018 1 001 M
Net income 2018 702 M
Debt 2018 1 215 M
Yield 2018 0,76%
P/E ratio 2018 35,82
P/E ratio 2019 31,88
EV / Sales 2018 6,40x
EV / Sales 2019 5,86x
Capitalization 25 790 M
Chart FERRARI
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Marchionne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Louis C. Camilleri Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI28.31%25 790
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION1.65%56 453
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA1.10%42 940
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES11.04%30 112
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 035
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-60.88%14 230
