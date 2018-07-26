Ferrari : F1 Clienti and XX Programmes captivate fans at Brno

Brno, 26 July 2018 - The exclusive activities of Ferrari Corse Clienti XX and F1 Clienti Programmes arrived at Autodrom Brno in the Czech Republic on 24 and 25 July for two days of practices and testing. Over 20 Ferraris took to the track with some of the most successful single-seaters of the last 20 years alternating on the ups and downs with the extreme cars of the XX Programmes.

F1 Clienti. The single-seaters included the F2001, forever linked to the golden era of Michael Schumacher and winner of the world title along with the German. Then there was also the F2007, equipped with the 2.4-litre aspirated engine that took world constructors' and drivers' championships with Kimi Raikkonen, and the F150 Italia with which Fernando Alonso competed in 2011.

An unmistakable sound. We should also mention four special guests: three F333 SPs, the Ferrari prototype of the mid-1990s, built specifically for its customer teams, which triumphed at the 24 Hours of Daytona and is still one of the most successful Prancing Horse cars in history, and the powerful 412 T2, the last V12 F1 car, driven in 1995 by Gerhard Berger and Jean Alesi.

XX Programmes. Customers also tackled the Brno Circuit behind the wheel of the exclusive XX Programme cars. Fifteen cars followed one another on the track in full speed practice sessions. The FXXs, the first model in this series dedicated to customer test drivers, took turns with the 599XXs and 599XX EVOs, as well as the FXX Ks with their attractive design. The cars on track also included the latest Programme model, the FXX K EVO with its extraordinary 1060 hp performance provided by the exceptional hybrid-thermal synergy of the V12 engine equipped with Hy-Kers, a device directly derived from Formula 1.

Gala evening. To crown the event, on Tuesday evening, the XX and F1 Clienti drivers enjoyed an exclusive experience: a gala dinner in which the engines and devices sounded in unison creating an unusual and exciting show. The next meeting is in Barcelona on 18 and 19 September.