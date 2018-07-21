Log in
Ferrari : GT Sports Club – Eight Ferrari cars on track at Spa-Francorchamps

07/21/2018

Francorchamps, 21 July 2018 - The Blancpain GT Sports Club field is back in action this weekend, with the inaugural SRO Speedweek at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps playing host to round four of the 2018 championship (21-22 July). A bumper entry list is confirmed for the championship's blue riband event, with 16 drivers representing five manufacturers, as they tackle the famous Belgian circuit, nestled in the Ardennes forests.

Cordoni chasing Ojjeh. The second half of the season gets underway this weekend, with Boutsen Ginion's Karim Ojjeh (BMW) looking to further extend his championship lead. The Saudi Arabian driver hasn't got the job done yet though and will be mindful of Monza double-winner Mario Cordoni (#70 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3) and the in-form Coach McKansy (#17 HP Racing International Lamborghini), who moved ahead of the Italian after collecting two podium finishes last time out.

Iron Cup. In the Iron Cup class, (#3 Artega Rennsport Ferrari 488 GT3) Klaus Dieter Frers took his third and fourth consecutive victories at the Misano World Circuit to cement his position at the top of the standings, with Kessel Racing's Stephen Earle (#111 Ferrari 488 GT3) back to try and topple his German rival. AF Corse will field the most drivers this weekend, with Mario Cordoni joined by Belgian trio Louis-Philippe Soenen (#50 Ferrari 488 GT3), Patrick Van Glabeke (#488 Ferrari 488 GT3) and Angélique Detavernier (#55 Ferrari 488 GT3), who will all be looking to impress the home crowd with a strong result.

Kessel Racing and Rinaldi Racing. Kessel Racing have two drivers in action at Spa, with Russian Murod Sultanov (#23 Ferrari 488 GT3), who impressed with a podium at Circuit Paul Ricard on his championship debut earlier this year, joining Stephen Earle at the Swiss outfit. Having missed the Misano round, Titanium Cup racer Christian Hook (#33 Rinaldi Racing Ferrari 488 GT3) is back for Spa and will surely be one to watch, having showed blistering pace at Paul Ricard earlier this campaign.

Schedule. Both practice sessions, qualifying and the 25-minute Qualifying Race will all take place on Saturday, with the 40-minute Main Race getting underway on Sunday afternoon.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 21 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2018 10:22:02 UTC
