FERRARI (RACE)
Ferrari : German Grand Prix - Kimi comments on the race

07/22/2018 | 07:38pm CEST
It was pretty difficult out there today. Surprisingly, in some corners there was decent grip and in some others there was none at all; we could feel the rain especially in Turns 2 and 6. It was hard to tell when to slow down and where the grip was. Obviously, you had to make your decision before the braking zone, knowing that if it happens to be wetter than you expected, there's not much you can do. It was not easy but we tried to make the best calls and I think we got it right. The most tricky moments were before the safety car came in; it felt like it was raining a lot, somehow we had some decent grip and suddenly quite bad grip. At one point I had a moment with some back-markers and unfortunately I lost second place. In many ways it could have been better today, but this is what we got. I think that we made the most of it, considering the situation.

Ferrari NV published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2018 17:37:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 222 M
EBIT 2018 1 001 M
Net income 2018 702 M
Debt 2018 1 215 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 37,58
P/E ratio 2019 33,50
EV / Sales 2018 6,67x
EV / Sales 2019 6,11x
Capitalization 26 930 M
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Marchionne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Louis C. Camilleri Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI33.54%26 930
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-0.44%55 355
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.53%41 251
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES12.70%30 514
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 466
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.41%13 780
