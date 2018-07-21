Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/20 10:02:03 pm
140 USD   -1.77%
Ferrari : German Grand Prix - P1 and P3 at Hockenheimring

07/21/2018 | 06:38pm CEST
21 Jul 2018

Seb's and Kimi's comments on today's qualifying session

Hockenheim - Scuderia Ferrari qualified in pole position for tomorrow's German Grand Prix, courtesy of Sebastian Vettel. His team-mate Kimi Raikkonen will start the race from P3.

Seb: 'You always try to do your best every day. Today has been one of those days, the car was fantastic. I could feel it in Q1 already and then in Q3 I knew I could get a good lap. Racing here in Germany means a lot to me and hopefully we can get first place tomorrow. We built a strong car and we know there's still potential. Also, we know we can still improve race by race, because there's still some weaknesses, but overall we are competitive and strong. So, it's up to us to make good use of this potential everywhere we go'.

Kimi: 'Today the car was working well and in qualifying I knew there was a lot of lap time in it. On my first try in Q3 I had a good feeling and the lap was looking good, but then I made a mistake and got sideways. We had the speed to do better, but I did not want to make any crazy mistake and risk throwing everything away, so on my last try I took it a little bit easier. Third position is obviously not ideal, but in the end it is a pretty good position to start from. It's difficult to say what will be the key to the race. So far our car has been good and I expect it to be the same tomorrow, but the conditions might change. As for every race we'll try to do our maximum and see what it brings in the end. We need to do the best we can.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 21 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2018 16:37:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 222 M
EBIT 2018 1 001 M
Net income 2018 702 M
Debt 2018 1 215 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 37,58
P/E ratio 2019 33,50
EV / Sales 2018 6,67x
EV / Sales 2019 6,11x
Capitalization 26 930 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | RACE | NL0011585146 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Marchionne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Louis C. Camilleri Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI33.54%26 930
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-0.44%55 355
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.53%41 251
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES12.70%30 514
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 466
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.41%13 780
