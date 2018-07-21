Ferrari : German Grand Prix - P3, all about the rain

21 Jul 2018

Scuderia Ferrari only runs in final minutes

Hockenheim - As forecast, the rain began to fall at the Hockenheimring this morning. During the final hour of free practice, visibility and grip were so poor that Scuderia Ferrari, like the majority of teams, only sent its cars out on track in the final minutes of the session, using Full Wet tyres. Sebastian Vettel was fourth fastest in 1'35'573 and Kimi Raikkonen was eighth in 1'37'755. Qualifying is due to start at 15h00 and, at the moment, the weather conditions are not expected to change much.