Ferrari : German Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race

22 Jul 2018
There's not much to say: I made a small mistake which had a huge impact on the result. I braked just a tiny bit too late for the corner, locked the front tires and then the rear ones, so that I couldn't turn the car anymore. I think I had managed everything right before that. We had the pace and we had been in control of the race up to that point. It was my mistake, so I am disappointed, but I don't think we still have to show what we can do. We've shown everywhere that we are competitive, so I am looking forward to Hungary next weekend.
Disclaimer
Ferrari NV published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2018 17:32:04 UTC