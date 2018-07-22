Ferrari : German Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race

22 Jul 2018

There's not much to say: I made a small mistake which had a huge impact on the result. I braked just a tiny bit too late for the corner, locked the front tires and then the rear ones, so that I couldn't turn the car anymore. I think I had managed everything right before that. We had the pace and we had been in control of the race up to that point. It was my mistake, so I am disappointed, but I don't think we still have to show what we can do. We've shown everywhere that we are competitive, so I am looking forward to Hungary next weekend.