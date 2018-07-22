Log in
Ferrari : German Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race

07/22/2018 | 07:33pm CEST
22 Jul 2018

There's not much to say: I made a small mistake which had a huge impact on the result. I braked just a tiny bit too late for the corner, locked the front tires and then the rear ones, so that I couldn't turn the car anymore. I think I had managed everything right before that. We had the pace and we had been in control of the race up to that point. It was my mistake, so I am disappointed, but I don't think we still have to show what we can do. We've shown everywhere that we are competitive, so I am looking forward to Hungary next weekend.

Ferrari NV published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 222 M
EBIT 2018 1 001 M
Net income 2018 702 M
Debt 2018 1 215 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 37,58
P/E ratio 2019 33,50
EV / Sales 2018 6,67x
EV / Sales 2019 6,11x
Capitalization 26 930 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | RACE | NL0011585146 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Marchionne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Louis C. Camilleri Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI33.54%26 930
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-0.44%55 355
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.53%41 251
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES12.70%30 514
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 466
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.41%13 780
