Ferrari : Hour 20 – Hard Fought Battle Nearing Conclusion

Daytona, 28 January 2018 - As the sun rose over the Daytona International Speedway, the 24 Hours at Daytona entered its final phase. The strongest contenders were the No. 51 Spirit of Race entry and the No. 64 Scuderia Corsa entry. Things looked very close for a podium position, but calamity soon struck the No. 51 when a spin forced a lengthy pit stop for repairs. Further down the field, the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa entry put in some strong lap times, but has thus far been unable to make any headway on their 7 lap deficit to the leaders.

GTLM. Ford has solidified its advantage in the GT-LM field, having lapped all of their nearest competitors. The No. 62 entry from Risi Competitzione is in fifth place with Toni Vilander at the wheel, six laps behind their nearest competitor.