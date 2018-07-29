Ferrari : Hungarian Grand Prix - Kimi comments on the race

29 Jul 2018

The start was ok, I got a tow and I was deciding which side I should go; but then Bottas moved the same side, trying to block me, so I braked earlier and lost the position to Sebastian. After that it was all about trying to get some free air and use the speed I had, giving myself a hard time in trying to to put pressure on the others and not being able to save the tires. The race went by pretty quick, we were pushing through the whole race with decent tires all the time because of the two-strategy stops we had. The fact of not having my drink bottle available was obviously not ideal, but not so much of an issue either. Today we had the speed, but we know that this is a tricky circuit for overtaking. The race was decided yesterday in qualifying, but in the end we managed to get back one place each. Second and third is the maximum we could hope for today; it's quite an ok result, but it's not what we want. On the second half of the season we'll try to turn it around and do a bit better. I know it's still a long way to go, anything can happen and things can change quickly. We keep pushing, trying to improve on the small details and be consistent, and I'm sure we can get higher podium positions.