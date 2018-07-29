Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : Hungarian Grand Prix - Kimi comments on the race

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2018 | 07:52pm CEST
29 Jul 2018

The start was ok, I got a tow and I was deciding which side I should go; but then Bottas moved the same side, trying to block me, so I braked earlier and lost the position to Sebastian. After that it was all about trying to get some free air and use the speed I had, giving myself a hard time in trying to to put pressure on the others and not being able to save the tires. The race went by pretty quick, we were pushing through the whole race with decent tires all the time because of the two-strategy stops we had. The fact of not having my drink bottle available was obviously not ideal, but not so much of an issue either. Today we had the speed, but we know that this is a tricky circuit for overtaking. The race was decided yesterday in qualifying, but in the end we managed to get back one place each. Second and third is the maximum we could hope for today; it's quite an ok result, but it's not what we want. On the second half of the season we'll try to turn it around and do a bit better. I know it's still a long way to go, anything can happen and things can change quickly. We keep pushing, trying to improve on the small details and be consistent, and I'm sure we can get higher podium positions.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 29 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 17:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
07:57pFERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race
PU
07:52pFERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - Kimi comments on the race
PU
07:52pFERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - Maurizio comments on the race
PU
07:02pFERRARI : 24 Ore di Spa – La Ferrari di Rinaldi Racing vince la Pro-Am Cup
PU
06:12pFERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - Combative and spectacular
PU
01:07pFERRARI : 24 Hours of Spa - Sprint for the last four hours
PU
08:32aFERRARI : 24 Hours of Spa – SMP Racing closes in on top ten
PU
07/28FERRARI : 24 Hours of Spa – Aleshin suffers a puncture
PU
07/28FERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - “We have to be positively happy”
PU
07/28FERRARI : 24 Hours of Spa – Problem-free start
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Fiat, Ferrari drop after Marchionne death 
07/24FERRARI : What Should Investors Do Now That CEO Sergio Marchionne Is Out 
07/24FERRARI : Brief On Valuation 
07/23Remembering Sergio 
07/23Fiat and Ferrari lose their Marchionne premium 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 222 M
EBIT 2018 1 001 M
Net income 2018 702 M
Debt 2018 1 215 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 35,37
P/E ratio 2019 31,49
EV / Sales 2018 6,19x
EV / Sales 2019 5,66x
Capitalization 24 904 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI25.52%24 904
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION0.31%53 497
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.55%41 319
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.15%26 162
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 687
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.58%14 012
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.