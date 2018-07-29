Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : Hungarian Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2018 | 07:57pm CEST
29 Jul 2018

Today we were fast in the first stint, but at the end I was a little bit disappointed because I had lost 3 or 4 seconds in the traffic. The pit stop we did was not ideal either, as we lost some time there. Then it was very hard, when I was running close to Valtteri and trying to overtake him. However, at the end I knew I could be faster than him thanks to my tires, which were fresher. However, we tried everything we could and I think second position is the best result we could get today. I think there's a lot of things we did well and some others not that much, but that's part of the game. It has been a very hard week for all of us, so I think that having both cars on the podium is a very good result. I am happy to see that the car is fast, it has worked well on every track so far, so I think this is the most important thing. Our car has a big potential, so I feel relaxed, going on holiday, for the races to come.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 29 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 17:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
07:57pFERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race
PU
07:52pFERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - Kimi comments on the race
PU
07:52pFERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - Maurizio comments on the race
PU
07:02pFERRARI : 24 Ore di Spa – La Ferrari di Rinaldi Racing vince la Pro-Am Cup
PU
06:12pFERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - Combative and spectacular
PU
01:07pFERRARI : 24 Hours of Spa - Sprint for the last four hours
PU
08:32aFERRARI : 24 Hours of Spa – SMP Racing closes in on top ten
PU
07/28FERRARI : 24 Hours of Spa – Aleshin suffers a puncture
PU
07/28FERRARI : Hungarian Grand Prix - “We have to be positively happy”
PU
07/28FERRARI : 24 Hours of Spa – Problem-free start
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Fiat, Ferrari drop after Marchionne death 
07/24FERRARI : What Should Investors Do Now That CEO Sergio Marchionne Is Out 
07/24FERRARI : Brief On Valuation 
07/23Remembering Sergio 
07/23Fiat and Ferrari lose their Marchionne premium 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 222 M
EBIT 2018 1 001 M
Net income 2018 702 M
Debt 2018 1 215 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 35,37
P/E ratio 2019 31,49
EV / Sales 2018 6,19x
EV / Sales 2019 5,66x
Capitalization 24 904 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI25.52%24 904
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION0.31%53 497
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.55%41 319
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.15%26 162
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 687
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.58%14 012
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.