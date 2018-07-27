Log in
FERRARI (RACE)
Ferrari : Hungarian Grand Prix - “We have to focus on the job”

07/27/2018 | 06:37pm CEST
27 Jul 2018

Seb and Kimi: not an easy Friday, but 'technically one of the best'

Mogyorod - The best way for Scuderia Ferrari to honor the late Sergio Marchionne and endure the tragic events of this week is to focus on the job we have to do this weekend. Both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen are well aware of this and the whole team did their best in the first day of practice at the Hungaroring, an effort resulting in a convincing pace in both the fast laps and the long runs. But it's only Friday and the real challenge will begin tomorrow on the hot, 4.381 kilometre-long track just a few miles from Budapest.

'I was pretty happy in the afternoon' Seb said 'more than in the morning session, as I think the car is performing well also over one lap. We can still improve, but this has been one of the best Fridays so far, technically speaking. Having a great amount of work ahead of us is probably the best thing for keeping our mind busy and getting through the weekend. It's not easy, but I focused on the job to do. On this track, the qualifying session and the start are very important and can make the difference because overtaking is very difficult. Getting ahead after the first couple of corners is crucial, but there's a lot of work to do before getting to that point'.

'It was a very normal Friday', Kimi commented 'trying things and learning as much as possible. The conditions were not very easy in many ways, but it's normal on a Friday. We don't really pay too much attention to the lap times, they really don't count in a practice session. For sure we still have some work to do, but it was not too bad and the car worked as we expected. Hopefully tomorrow we'll have the speed we need'.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 16:36:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 222 M
EBIT 2018 1 001 M
Net income 2018 702 M
Debt 2018 1 215 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 35,38
P/E ratio 2019 31,50
EV / Sales 2018 6,31x
EV / Sales 2019 5,78x
Capitalization 25 418 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Marchionne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Louis C. Camilleri Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI25.55%25 418
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION2.18%55 204
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA0.35%42 932
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.17%25 248
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 624
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-62.27%14 115
