Ferrari : IMSA – Podium charge for Ferrari at Lime Rock Park

07/22/2018 | 07:38pm CEST

Lakeville - Gunnar Jeannette executed a brilliant pass with just four minutes remaining in Saturday's Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park to give Ferrari a podium finish. The two-hour, 40-minute race marked round 8 of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and featured IMSA GT Le Mans and GT Daytona classes on the tight seven-turn, 1.5-mile circuit.

Second podium of 2018. The third-place finish was the second podium finish of the 2018 season for the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3, which was qualified and started by Cooper MacNeil before turning the car over to Gunnar Jennette. MacNeil drove an uneventful opening 45-minute stint, pitting in fourth position when he turned the WeatherTech Ferrari over to Jeannette.

Leading. Jeannette raced ahead to pass eventual winner Madison Snow for the lead with just over an hour remaining. But a potential run to victory was sent sideways on lap 108 after Jeannette spun at the exit of Turn 1. He quickly regained control and pitted for four new tires to emerge in sixth position. The Ferrari worked its way back toward the podium during the final hour, securing the podium result in the closing moments of the race.

After the race. 'We have had a lot of issues this year - a lot of ups and downs,' MacNeil said following his stint. 'That's the good thing about these Scuderia Corsa guys. They always persevere. They prepped us a good car for this weekend, so we were looking for a podium.' MacNeil is now fourth in the provisional GTD point standings after seven of 11 races.

Next Up - Road America. After a weekend off, the IMSA WeatherTech Championship travels to Elkhart Lake, Wis., for the Continental Tire Road Race Showcase at Road America. There will be an additional weekend for GT-only competitors this season, the Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway on Sunday, August 19.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2018 17:37:05 UTC
Sector and Competitors
