Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : Le Mans Cup – Four Ferrari crews on track at Spielberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

Spielberg - Four Ferraris, representing three different teams, will be competing in the third to last race of the Le Mans Cup championship.

The leaders. Championship leaders Sergio Pianezzola and Giacomo Piccini, at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing, have been highly competitive since the start of the season, despite taking zero points from the second Le Mans race.

The others. Three other Ferrari cars are competing in Austria. The second Kessel Racing car is crewed by Claudio Schiavoni and Andrea Piccini, while the winners of the second Le Mans race, Christoph Ulrich and Maurizio Mediani, will sport the colors of AF Corse. Piergiuseppe Perazzini and Marco Cioci, the great stars of the first race at Le Mans, conclude the group of Ferraristi.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 21 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2018 11:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
04:28pFERRARI : ELMS – JMW Motorsport on pole at Spielberg
PU
01:38pFERRARI : German Grand Prix - P3, all about the rain
PU
01:18pFERRARI : Le Mans Cup – Four Ferrari crews on track at Spielberg
PU
12:23pFERRARI : GT Sports Club – Eight Ferrari cars on track at Spa-Francorchamp..
PU
07/20FERRARI : German Grand Prix - “The car is working well”
PU
07/20FERRARI : Challenge Europe – Coppa Shell, a word from the competitors
PU
07/20FERRARI : Challenge Europe – Trofeo Pirelli, the stars and local idols tal..
PU
07/20FERRARI : to announce Second Quarter 2018 financial results on August 1
AQ
07/20FERRARI : German Grand Prix - Friday practice ends
PU
07/20FERRARI : Tean Colours
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:54aMarchionne to be replaced at Fiat, Ferrari due to health 
07/19Q2 2018 LETTER : Mind The (Expectations) Gap 
07/13Consumer Edge Research positive on Ferrari 
07/10Christiano Ronaldo implications in Italy 
07/08Ferrari Still Has Room To Run 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 222 M
EBIT 2018 1 001 M
Net income 2018 702 M
Debt 2018 1 215 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 37,58
P/E ratio 2019 33,50
EV / Sales 2018 6,67x
EV / Sales 2019 6,11x
Capitalization 26 930 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | RACE | NL0011585146 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Marchionne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Louis C. Camilleri Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI33.54%26 930
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-0.44%55 355
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.53%41 251
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES12.70%30 514
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 466
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.41%13 780
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.