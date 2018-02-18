Log in
News Summary

Ferrari : Over 50 drivers receive awards at Fiorano

02/18/2018 | 01:16am CET

Gala evening dedicated to Ferrari customer teams

Maranello, 18 February 2018 - The Fiorano circuit hosted a gala evening on Saturday, with an award ceremony for the drivers and teams that won GT races at the wheel of Ferrari cars. These range from the 488 GTE, dominator of the FIA WEC World Championship and the European Le Mans Series, to the F430 Challenge, still capable of winning in Australia. In 2017 more than 50 drivers and 20 teams on four continents secured national and international titles for the Prancing Horse, as well as many individual race victories. Some of these were highly prestigious such as the 12 Hours of Bathurst or the 24 Hours of Spa and Le Mans. The guests were welcomed by Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera, along with head of the Attività Sportive GT, Antonello Coletta. Seven of the nine official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers also attended the evening.

Queen. And on the subject of special guests there was also an appearance from the 'Queen', the 488 GTE that won five out of nine races in the GTE-Pro class of the FIA WEC also winning the Trophy for GTE-Pro teams for AF Corse. The Piacenza based team will also race two cars in the GTE-Pro class of the 2018-19 WEC FIA Super Season and will offer technical support to various teams competing with Ferrari. The 488 GTE also triumphed three times in the GTE-Am class, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the colours of JMW Motorsport. The victorious teams included the US Scuderia Corsa, winner of the 2017 IMSA championship in the GT-Daytona class, alongside Kessel Racing and Rinaldi Racing awarded for their triumphs in the Blancpain championships in the Pro-Am Cup and Am Cup classes. The top management of Ente Competizioni GT were called on stage along with representatives of Michelotto Automobili, which always helps Ferrari to prepare its racing cars.

The prizewinners. Five official Ferrari drivers numbered among the more than 50 prizewinners. James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi were celebrated for the GT world title won in the FIA WEC, while Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina received an award for victory in the Gulf 12 Hours. Toni Vilander was also called on stage for his triumph in the 12 Hours of Bathurst 2017 with the 488 GT3 of Maranello Motorsport. The most successful drivers included Hillclimb phenomenon Lucio Peruggini and then David Perel, Marco Zanuttini, Jacques Duyver and Stephen Earle of Kessel Racing, as well as Alexander Mattschull and Daniel Keilwitz from Rinaldi Racing. Also meriting a mention was the tribute to the Wochenspiegel Team Monschau drivers who won the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in the Pro-Am class and gave Ferrari its first overall victory at the Nordschleife, the long Eifel track, since 2011.

Ferrari NV published this content on 18 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 00:15:02 UTC.

