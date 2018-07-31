Ferrari : Test T4, Giovinazzi Marathon Man

31 Jul 2018

96 laps and programme completed: 'Driving the Ferrari is always special'

Mogyorod - Antonio Giovinazzi could have done with just a few more laps, partly to round it up to a hundred, or even 99, which is his favourite number and the one he had on the SF71H today, or maybe just because 'driving a Ferrari is always special.' His running was cut short by a sudden and heavy downpour just as the team was preparing to send him out for his final run. However, on this first day of testing at the Hungaroring, the programme was successfully completed and Antonio's second 'rookie day,' after the one in which he took part in Barcelona, ended with a best lap of 1'15'648, set on the Hypersoft tyres and his lap total was 96. Antonio also ran with the Medium, Soft and Supersoft compounds. Tomorrow, Kimi Raikkonen gets behind the wheel for the final day.