FERRARI (RACE)
133.34 USD   +2.18%
07:23pFERRARI : Test T4, Giovinazzi Marathon Man
PU
04:08pFERRARI : Challenge NA – Championships come into Focus at Watk..
PU
07/30FERRARI : publishes agenda for the EGM
AQ
Ferrari : Test T4, Giovinazzi Marathon Man

07/31/2018 | 07:23pm CEST
31 Jul 2018

96 laps and programme completed: 'Driving the Ferrari is always special'

Mogyorod - Antonio Giovinazzi could have done with just a few more laps, partly to round it up to a hundred, or even 99, which is his favourite number and the one he had on the SF71H today, or maybe just because 'driving a Ferrari is always special.' His running was cut short by a sudden and heavy downpour just as the team was preparing to send him out for his final run. However, on this first day of testing at the Hungaroring, the programme was successfully completed and Antonio's second 'rookie day,' after the one in which he took part in Barcelona, ended with a best lap of 1'15'648, set on the Hypersoft tyres and his lap total was 96. Antonio also ran with the Medium, Soft and Supersoft compounds. Tomorrow, Kimi Raikkonen gets behind the wheel for the final day.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 17:22:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 222 M
EBIT 2018 1 001 M
Net income 2018 702 M
Debt 2018 1 215 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 35,37
P/E ratio 2019 31,49
EV / Sales 2018 6,18x
EV / Sales 2019 5,66x
Capitalization 24 872 M
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI24.48%24 872
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-2.68%53 603
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-4.29%41 337
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.15%26 251
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 721
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.68%14 040
