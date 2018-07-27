Log in
FERRARI (RACE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/27 09:04:33 pm
131.405 USD   -0.17%
Ferrari publishes agenda for the EGM

07/27/2018 | 08:20pm CEST

Maranello (Italy), July 27, 2018 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that it has published the agenda and the explanatory notes for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“EGM”), which will take place on September 7, 2018 in Amsterdam. As previously announced the EGM will resolve on the proposed appointment of Mr. Louis C. Camilleri as executive director.
  

Ferrari’s EGM notice and explanatory notes and other EGM materials are available under the section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded.[1] Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, free of charge, through the contact below.

        

[1] The EGM notice, explanatory notes and other EGM materials are available on the corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/shareholders-meetings.




© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 222 M
EBIT 2018 1 001 M
Net income 2018 702 M
Debt 2018 1 215 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 35,38
P/E ratio 2019 31,50
EV / Sales 2018 6,31x
EV / Sales 2019 5,78x
Capitalization 25 418 M
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Marchionne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Louis C. Camilleri Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI25.55%25 418
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION2.18%55 204
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA0.35%42 932
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.17%25 248
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 624
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-62.27%14 115
