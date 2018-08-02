Log in
Ferrexpo Plc

FERREXPO PLC (FXPO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/01 05:35:26 pm
202 GBp   +3.54%
News 


Ferrexpo : 2018 Interim Results

0
08/02/2018

Ferrexpo plc today announces its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Steve Lucas, Non-Executive Chairman, said:

'Our high quality product is in strong demand reflected in the record price premiums realised during the first half. This has helped offset a lower underlying iron ore price and higher costs driven primarily by rising commodity prices and local inflation. Despite these costs, which are expected to show a further modest increase in the second half of the year, our cash generation has allowed us to increase capex, pay down debt and retain very low leverage while dividends payments made in the first half of 2018 were US$74 million compared to US$39 million in 1H 2017.

'We remain committed to increasing our output which in the near term is on track to increase by 1.5MT to 12MT by 2020. Thereafter, Ferrexpo is one of the few pellet producers globally which is able to increase output significantly on a low risk basis. This will ensure the Group's long-term future as one of the world's leading, premium pellet producers.

Disclaimer

Ferrexpo plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:11:22 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 209 M
EBIT 2018 458 M
Net income 2018 338 M
Debt 2018 243 M
Yield 2018 4,89%
P/E ratio 2018 4,45
P/E ratio 2019 6,31
EV / Sales 2018 1,45x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 1 507 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,84 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantin Valentinovich Zhevago Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Charles Burrard Lucas Non-Executive Chairman
James North Group Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Mawe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bert Nacken Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERREXPO PLC-31.08%1 507
VALE36.50%76 445
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-10.45%10 075
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-24.82%6 930
NMDC LTD-23.70%4 836
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-8.75%1 206
