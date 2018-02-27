Log in
FERROGLOBE PLC
Ferroglobe PLC : to Host Earnings Call

02/27/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 27, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/24273

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network

© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 367 M
EBIT 2018 341 M
Net income 2018 225 M
Debt 2018 265 M
Yield 2018 1,45%
P/E ratio 2018 12,29
P/E ratio 2019 11,23
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 2 682 M
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Larrea Paguaga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco Javier López Madrid Executive Chairman
Joseph Douglas Ragan CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Greger Hamilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Javier Monzón de Cáceres Independent Non-Executive Director
