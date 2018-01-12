Ferrum Crescent : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Ferrum Crescent Ltd
ABN 58097532137
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Colin Bird
Date of appointment
11 January 2018
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
Number & class of securities
Colin Bird 50,000,000 ordinary shares
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
African Resources PlcPioneer
Number & class of Securities
130,499,858 ordinary shares
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
none
Nature of interest
none
none
No. andclass ofsecurities to interest relateswhich
none
