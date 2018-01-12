Log in
FERRUM CRESCENT (FCR)
Report
Ferrum Crescent : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice

01/12/2018

Rule 3.19A.1

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Ferrum Crescent Ltd

ABN 58097532137

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Colin Bird

Date of appointment

11 January 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Colin Bird 50,000,000 ordinary shares

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Nameofholder

&nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

African Resources PlcPioneer

Number & class of Securities

130,499,858 ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

none

Nature of interest

none

Name holder (if

ofregistered

issuedsecurities)

none

No. andclass ofsecurities to interest relateswhich

none

Ferrum Crescent Limited published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 04:54:06 UTC.

