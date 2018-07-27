FFP : announces the successful disposal of ORPEA shares 27/07/2018 - Download

Log in
FFP (FFP)

FFP (FFP)
News

FFP : announces the successful disposal of ORPEA shares 27/07/2018

07/27/2018 | 08:32am CEST

Neuilly sur Seine, 27 July 2018

FFP announces the successful disposal of ORPEA shares

FFP announces the successful completion of the disposal of 550,000 ORPEA shares, representing c.0.85% of the company's share capital as of 30 June 2018. The transaction consisted in an institutional private placement by way of an accelerated book-building process, at a price of 116 euro per share for a total amount of 63.8 million euros.

Following this transaction, FFP holds c.5.0% of ORPEA's share capital and 7.8% of its voting rights, and entered into a lock-up agreement relating to its shareholding for a 120-day period as from the settlement and delivery date of the placement, subject to certain exceptions.

Alongside ORPEA since 2011, FFP reiterates its full support to the company's management team and its profitable growth strategy. FFP remains a significant shareholder of ORPEA and a member of the Board of Directors of the company.

The settlement and delivery of the shares will take place on July 31 2018.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase securities and this share disposal does not constitute a public offering.

About FFP:

FFP is an investment company listed on Euronext, majority-owned by Etablissements Peugeot Frères and managed by Robert Peugeot. FFP is one of the leading shareholders of Peugeot SA and pursues a minority shareholdings and long-term investment policy. FFP holds participations in listed companies (SEB, ORPEA, LISI, DKSH or SPIE), non-listed companies (Tikehau Capital Advisors or Total-Eren), co-investments (IHS or JAB Holding) and private equity funds.

Investors relation:

www.groupe-FFP.fr

Press Contact:

Sébastien Coquard : +33 1 84 13 87 20

Samuel Rousseau: +33 1 58 47 89 54

[email protected]

[email protected]

Disclaimer

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities, and the offer of ORPEA shares by FFP does not constitute a public offering in any jurisdiction, including in France.

This communication is for distribution in the United Kingdom only to (i) investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial

Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons").

The distribution of this announcement into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action has been taken by FFP that would permit an offering of ORPEA shares or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required.

Persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The offer and sale of the securities referred to in this announcement has not been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States in connection with this transaction.

Any investment decision to buy shares in ORPEA must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information regarding ORPEA. Such information is not the responsibility of FFP.

Release, publication or distribution of this press release is forbidden in any country where it would violate applicable laws or regulations.

Disclaimer

FFP - Société Foncière et Financière de Participations SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 06:31:03 UTC
