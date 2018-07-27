FFP : announces the successful disposal of ORPEA shares 27/07/2018 - Download

Neuilly sur Seine, 27 July 2018

FFP announces the successful disposal of ORPEA shares

FFP announces the successful completion of the disposal of 550,000 ORPEA shares, representing c.0.85% of the company's share capital as of 30 June 2018. The transaction consisted in an institutional private placement by way of an accelerated book-building process, at a price of 116 euro per share for a total amount of 63.8 million euros.

Following this transaction, FFP holds c.5.0% of ORPEA's share capital and 7.8% of its voting rights, and entered into a lock-up agreement relating to its shareholding for a 120-day period as from the settlement and delivery date of the placement, subject to certain exceptions.

Alongside ORPEA since 2011, FFP reiterates its full support to the company's management team and its profitable growth strategy. FFP remains a significant shareholder of ORPEA and a member of the Board of Directors of the company.

The settlement and delivery of the shares will take place on July 31 2018.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase securities and this share disposal does not constitute a public offering.

About FFP:

FFP is an investment company listed on Euronext, majority-owned by Etablissements Peugeot Frères and managed by Robert Peugeot. FFP is one of the leading shareholders of Peugeot SA and pursues a minority shareholdings and long-term investment policy. FFP holds participations in listed companies (SEB, ORPEA, LISI, DKSH or SPIE), non-listed companies (Tikehau Capital Advisors or Total-Eren), co-investments (IHS or JAB Holding) and private equity funds.

Investors relation: www.groupe-FFP.fr Press Contact: Sébastien Coquard : +33 1 84 13 87 20 Samuel Rousseau: +33 1 58 47 89 54 [email protected] [email protected]

