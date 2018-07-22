Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Factbox - The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH

07/22/2018

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said on Saturday that boss Sergio Marchionne, 66, would not be returning to work because he was gravely ill.

In addition to being FCA chief executive, Marchionne was also CEO and chairman of luxury sports car brand Ferrari and chairman of truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial, which were spun off from FCA in recent years.

Following is a brief summary on the executives who have been appointed to replace him in the various roles:

MIKE MANLEY

The 54-year-old Briton picked to become the FCA's new CEO has been leading the group's top brand Jeep since 2009, first as Jeep President and CEO at Chrysler and then as FCA's Jeep head.

In 2015 he was also appointed head of the Ram brand.

Under his tenure, Jeep turned into a global brand becoming, together with Ram, FCA's profit engine.

Jeep sold nearly 1.4 million cars last year compared with less than 338,000 in 2009.

Manley had worked as DaimlerChrysler's head of network development in Britain since 2000, having earlier worked for several years in car dealership.

At Chrysler, he headed product planning and all sales activities outside of North America and then became the group's chief operating officer for Asia and the lead executive for the international activities outside of NAFTA.

LOUIS CAMILLERI

The new Ferrari CEO was already a board member at the luxury sportscar maker before his latest appointment.

He is also the chairman of Philip Morris International, where he also held the job of CEO from 2008 to 2013.

Born in 1955, Camilleri had joined Altria Group, which controls Philip Morris, in 1978 holding various positions until he became chief financial officer in 1996 and then CEO in 2002.

Camilleri was also chairman of Kraft Foods from 2002 to 2007.

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat wished Camilleri luck on Twitter saying he was proud to have "a bit of Malta in Ferrari" thanks to the new CEO, who was born in Egypt to Maltese parents.

SUZANNE HEYWOOD

The new, British-born chairwoman of CNH Industrial has been since 2016 the managing director of EXOR, the holding company through which the Agnelli family controls FCA.

Heywood, 49, started her career at the British Treasury and then joined McKinsey in 1997, leading for many years the consultancy firm's global service line on organisation design. She eventually became a senior partner there.

Heywood sits on the board of The Economist, which is controlled by EXOR, and the board of the Royal Opera House, where she is also deputy chair.

While growing up, she spent 10 years sailing on a yacht with her family, retracing Captain James Cook's third voyage around the world.

(Compiled by Valentina Za; Editing by Edmund Blair)
