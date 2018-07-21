Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2018 Formula One Emirates German Grand Prix – Qualifying – Saturday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2018 | 08:08pm CEST

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team finishes qualifying with Charles Leclerc in P9 (Q3), and Marcus Ericsson in P13 (Q2)

Weather: FP3: cloudy / heavy rain, 19-20°C air, 23-25°C track; Qualifying: sunny and dry, 22-24°C air, 31-42°C track

It was a very good day for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team. The heavy rain spoiled FP3 but Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc took the opportunity to test the C37 in wet conditions. The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team drivers tackled the qualifying session on the ultrasoft tyre compound and performed strongly, with one car finishing in Q3 (Charles Leclerc, P9), and the other in Q2 (Marcus Ericsson, P13). Both drivers report having a positive feeling in the car, and are happy with the balance, as well as its performance on this challenging Hockenheim circuit. After three dry sessions and one wet so far this race weekend, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team looks forward to tomorrow - knowing that the as yet unknown weather conditions could be an extra variable in determining the outcome of tomorrow ́s race.

Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):
C37 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)
Qualifying: 13th in Q2 (1:13.562 min / ultrasoft tyres)
3rd practice: 2nd (1:35.000 min / wet tyres / 9 laps)
'It was a mixed qualifying for me today. The first target was to reach Q2. After that, the potential to improve was still there, but it got a bit messy with my spin. I was able to rejoin and complete another lap but it was not the cleanest one in the end, which is a bit of a shame. We have a good grid position tomorrow, starting just outside of the top ten. Another advantage is that we can choose our tyres. The car feels good overall, and we have strong form. Our aim will be to score points, and I am looking forward to the race.'

Charles Leclerc (car number 16):
C37 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)
Qualifying: 9th in Q3 (1:13.077 min / ultrasoft tyres)
3rd practice: 1st (1:34.577 min / wet tyres / 8 laps)
'It is great to have finished in P9 - not only for me, but the whole team, as we have achieved another Q3 finish. The day started out being quite tricky, with heavy rain preventing us from running for a large part of FP3. We managed to put everything together in qualifying though. The balance of the car was good, and the new updates we have on the car are working as expected. Hopefully we can continue like this and score some points during the race to make up for what we lost in Silverstone. We have come a long way since the beginning of the season and I Iook forward to building on that tomorrow.'

Website: www.sauberf1team.com
 Media: www.sauberf1team.com/press
Facebook: facebook.com/sauberf1team
Google+: www.google.com/+sauberf1team
Twitter: twitter.com/sauberf1team
Youtube: www.youtube.com/sauberf1team
 Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/sauberf1pins
Instagram: www.instagram.com/sauberf1team

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 21 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2018 18:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
02:14aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Many challenges as new FCA CEO Mike Manley looks to ..
AQ
01:59aIllness ends career of Sergio Marchionne, the CEO who liked to fix things
RE
01:58aSERGIO MARCHIONNE : The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH
RE
01:27aFactbox - The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH
RE
01:27aFiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchionne
RE
01:24aNew Fiat Chrysler boss transformed Jeep brand as company focuses on SUVs
RE
07/21FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Manley role at Fiat Chrysler a turning point for car..
AQ
07/21LOUIS CAMILLERI : Ferrari picks Louis Camilleri as CEO, Elkann as chairman
RE
07/21FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : names new CEO
AQ
07/21SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchi..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/21Marchionne replaced at FCA, Ferrari, CNH 
07/21Marchionne to be replaced at Fiat, Ferrari due to health 
07/20General Motors - Time For Activist Involvement 
07/19European auto sector shows strength in June 
07/19Fiat's Marchionne to miss earnings call 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 115 B
EBIT 2018 7 969 M
Net income 2018 5 243 M
Finance 2018 3 173 M
Yield 2018 1,85%
P/E ratio 2018 4,90
P/E ratio 2019 4,63
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 26 040 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | FCA | NL0010877643 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 20,4 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Marchionne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES12.70%30 514
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-0.44%55 355
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.53%41 251
FERRARI33.54%26 930
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 466
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.41%13 780
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.