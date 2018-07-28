Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2018 Formula One Rolex Hungarian Grand Prix – Qualifying – Saturday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 07:12pm CEST

Weather: FP3: sunny and dry, 27-30°C air, 52-59°C track; Qualifying: cloudy and raining, 22-26°C air, 27-33°C track

After working on both cars overnight, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team had a productive third free practice session and was ready to tackle the qualifying session, when the rain shuffled the cards.

As qualifying approached, the weather conditions suddenly changed, with temperatures dropping and rain starting to fall. Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc started the session on intermediate tyres. With changing conditions, both drivers pitted and opted for dry tyres after a few laps, and pushed to complete their fastest laps. Marcus Ericsson advanced to Q2, while Charles Leclerc finished a hectic and challenging qualifying session in Q1 (P17).

The second round of qualifying was even more chaotic due to increased rain. Marcus Ericsson ultimately finished the session in Q14, after a yellow flag hindered his last fast lap.

Nevertheless, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team is heading into tomorrow's Grand Prix feeling optimistic, having shown good pace and having made improvements throughout the weekend.

Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):
C37 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)
Qualifying: 14th in Q2 (1:18.641 min / ultrasoft tyres)
3rd practice: 18th (1:18.842 min / ultrasoft tyres / 18 laps)
'It was a very difficult qualifying with the weather conditions playing a very big part in it. Conditions were tricky and reminded me a lot of Hockenheim, but I felt really comfortable. It was nice to go into Q2 - it was very close though. In Q2 I had the yellow flag when the track was at its best. I tried to improve but there was too much water on the track. It's still a good result. P14 is a decent place to start from and we will see what we can do from there.'

Charles Leclerc (car number 16):
C37 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)
Qualifying: 17th in Q1 (1:18.817 min / ultrasoft tyres)
3rd practice: 13th (1:18.376 min / ultrasoft tyres / 19 laps)
'It was not a good day for me. Qualifying was tricky as it started raining lightly just before the session started. We went out on intermediate tyres, however, the track was too dry to put in good lap times. After we changed to ultrasoft tyres, we got back in the mix, but all of the teams were advancing quickly and positions were changing within seconds. At the end, it was not enough today. I hope that the race tomorrow will be an interesting one, and that we will be able to make some progress.'

Website: www.sauberf1team.com
 Media: www.sauberf1team.com/press
Facebook: facebook.com/sauberf1team
Google+: www.google.com/+sauberf1team
Twitter: twitter.com/sauberf1team
Youtube: www.youtube.com/sauberf1team
 Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/sauberf1pins
Instagram: www.instagram.com/sauberf1team

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 28 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2018 17:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
07:12pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2018 Formula One Rolex Hungarian Grand Prix – ..
PU
07/27FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA publishes agenda for the EGM
PU
07/27FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2018 Formula One Rolex Hungarian Grand Prix – ..
PU
07/27FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italy market watchdog making checks on Fiat Chrysler..
RE
07/27FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : All FCA US Brands Improve in J.D. Power 2018 APEAL S..
PU
07/27FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
07/27FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA's Marchionne remembered in Kokomo by Gov. Holcom..
AQ
07/27Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
RE
07/27SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illnes..
RE
07/26FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Turnaround king dies, 66
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:27aSTOCKS TO WATCH : Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee 
07/27TESLA VS. FORD : Inventory Transparency 
07/27Economists Foresee Bumper GDP (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07/27WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Economists Foresee Bumper GDP 
07/27Marchionne was 'seriously ill' year before death 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 115 B
EBIT 2018 7 682 M
Net income 2018 5 084 M
Finance 2018 3 157 M
Yield 2018 1,59%
P/E ratio 2018 4,39
P/E ratio 2019 4,15
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 22 439 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 19,2 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Marchionne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.15%26 162
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION0.31%53 497
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.55%41 319
FERRARI25.52%24 904
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 687
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.58%14 012
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.