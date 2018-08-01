Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/01 06:40:10 pm
14.217 EUR   -2.61%
06:18pFIAT CHRYSLER A : Comment on FCA’s July Sales in Italy
PU
05:20pMajor automakers report drop in U.S. vehicle sales for July
RE
05:18pMajor automakers report drop in U.S. vehicle sales for July
RE
News 
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Comment on FCA's July Sales in Italy

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Comment on FCA’s July Sales in Italy

08/01/2018 | 06:18pm CEST
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) posted July sales in Italy of 42,100 vehicles, representing a 3.4% year-over-year increase
  • Year-to-date, Group sales totaled 345,000 vehicles with market share at 27.1%
  • Jeep brand doubled sales in Italy for both July (7,200 vehicles, +102%) and the year-to-date (55,250 vehicles, +101%)
  • Alfa Romeo also posted a strong performance with July sales up 44.5% over the prior year and share at 3.2% (the brand's highest since 2012)
  • FCA closed the month with a total of seven models in the top ten
  • These included the Fiat Panda, Fiat 500X, Fiat Tipo, Jeep Compass, Lancia Ypsilon, Jeep Renegade and Fiat Punto
  • In addition, the Jeep Compass, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and Fiat Panda, 500X, 500L, Tipo, 124 Spider and Qubo were all leaders in their respective segments.

FCA posted July sales in Italy of 42,100 vehicles (+3.4%), with market share at 27.6%.
For the seven months year-to-date, FCA sold 345,000 vehicles and market share was 27.1%.
The result for July also reflected the strategic decision to target a higher retail sales mix. A total of seven FCA models ranked among the Italian top ten for the month. These included the Fiat Panda, Fiat 500X, Fiat Tipo, Jeep Compass, Lancia Ypsilon, Jeep Renegade and Fiat Punto. In addition, the Jeep Compass, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and Fiat Panda, 500X, 500L, Tipo, 124 Spider and Qubo were all leaders in their respective segments.

Jeep brand posted another strong monthly performance with July sales in Italy up 102.3% year-over-year to more than 7,200 vehicles. Market share was 230 basis points higher at 4.7%.
For the year-to-date, brand sales were up 101.0% to 55,250 vehicles and Italian market share was 220 basis points higher at 4.3%.
These results were driven by the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass. The Jeep Renegade was the second most popular vehicle in its segment (just behind the Fiat 500X) with a 13.1% share and confirmed its presence in the top ten. The Jeep Compass continued its strong momentum, ranking fifth overall and leading its segment once again with a 13.8% share.

Alfa Romeo closed the month with sales in Italy up 44.5% to more than 4,900 vehicles. Market share was up 90 basis points to 3.2%, the brand's highest in Italy since May 2012.
Year-to-date, sales were up 12.4% to nearly 32,200 vehicles, with market share 30 basis points higher at 2.5%.
These results were driven by the Stelvio, first in its segment with a 16.1% share, and the Giulia, one of the leaders in the highly competitive D segment with a 12.2% share.

Fiat brand posted July sales of more than 26,500 vehicles and market share was 17.4%.
Year-to-date, brand sales totaled nearly 227,000 vehicles, with market share at 17.8%.
A total of four brand models ranked in the Italian top ten in July. The Panda continued as leader in the A segment with a 34.2% segment share. The 500 ranked second in the A segment with a 14.2% share. The 500L dominated its segment with a 42.3% share. The 500X (second overall) was leader in its segment with a 22.1% share. The Tipo (fourth overall) was the most popular C-segment vehicle in July with a 22.2% share. The 124 Spider led its segment with a 31.1% share. Finally, the Qubo was Italy's best-selling MPV in July with a 29.3% share. Sales of the Qubo and Doblò combined gave the brand a 53.5% segment share.

Lancia sales totaled nearly 3,500 vehicles in July with market share at 2.3%.
Year-to-date, brand sales totaled more than 30,600 vehicles with share at 2.4%.
The Ypsilon posted another solid performance for the month, accounting for a 9.5% share of the B segment and ranking sixth in Italy overall.

London, 1 August 2018

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 16:17:02 UTC
