Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/25 01:26:10 pm
14.78 EUR   -10.73%
12:39pFIAT CHRYSLER A : EXOR announcement
PU
12:19pFormer Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne dies
RE
12:10pFIAT CHRYSLER A : Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has die..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : EXOR announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 12:39pm CEST
July 25, 2018 , Amsterdam
- It is with the deepest sadness that EXOR has learned of the passing of Sergio Marchionne.

John Elkann said: 'Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone.

'I believe that the best way to honor his memory is to build on the legacy he left us, continuing to develop the human values of responsibility and openness of which he was the most ardent champion.

'My family and I will be forever grateful for what he has done. Our thoughts are with Manuela, and his sons Alessio and Tyler.

'I would ask again everyone to respect the privacy of Sergio's family.'

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 10:38:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
12:39pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : EXOR announcement
PU
12:19pFormer Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne dies
RE
12:14pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : N.V. to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:10pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has died,..
AQ
11:48aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Sergio Marchionne, who saved Fiat and Chrysler, has ..
AQ
11:42aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Holding company of Fiat founding family says Sergio ..
AQ
11:41aSERGIO MARCHIONNE : Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne dies
RE
04:48aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Departing Fiat Chrysler boss leaves big sweater to f..
AQ
07/24FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Orlando motorist sues Chrysler, says headrests pop f..
AQ
07/24FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shaken as Marchionne departs
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:01aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Key Talks On U.S.-EU Trade 
06:07aEx-Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne dies 
05:27aReported auto emissions test manipulation 
07/24Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
07/24FERRARI : What Should Investors Do Now That CEO Sergio Marchionne Is Out 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 116 B
EBIT 2018 7 990 M
Net income 2018 5 222 M
Finance 2018 3 282 M
Yield 2018 1,83%
P/E ratio 2018 4,96
P/E ratio 2019 4,69
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 25 058 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 20,0 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Marchionne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES8.45%29 285
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION1.75%56 023
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-0.33%42 597
FERRARI27.10%25 790
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 994
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.20%14 277
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.