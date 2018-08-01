Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Canada Reports 2018 Jeep® Brand Sales Up 8 Per Cent for the Calendar Year
08/01/2018 | 09:08pm CEST
August 1, 2018 , Windsor, Ontario
- FCA Canada today reported sales of 15,652 vehicles.
Jeep® Brand
For the calendar year, Jeep brand sales of 48,083 vehicles are up 8 per cent compared with the same time, one year ago. Leading the way for the brand is Jeep Wrangler with 18,017 vehicles sold to date in 2018. These results represent the best Jeep Wrangler sales in the Company's history at this point in the calendar year. Further, Jeep Compass sales of 6,425 are up 108 per cent compared with the same time last year.
Chrysler Brand
The Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica saw its sales increase in the month of July 2018 to 484 vehicles, up 53 per cent compared to July 2017 and setting a monthly record. For the second consecutive year, Chrysler Pacifica took the top spot among all minivans in J.D. Power's 2018 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study™.
Dodge Brand
Dodge brand reported total sales of 3,031 vehicles. Dodge recently announced a new Challenger Scat Pack 1320, a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car designed with the grassroots drag racer in mind. Ram Truck Brand
Ram truck brand reported sales of 5,798 vehicles for the month. Alfa Romeo Brand
Alfa Romeo brand sales of 92 vehicles were up 12 per cent compared with the same month a year ago.
Sales Chart*:
Month Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
555
1,039
-47%
6,425
3,094
108%
Patriot
0
645
-100%
0
2,817
-100%
Wrangler
1,621
2,232
-27%
18,017
10,491
72%
Cherokee
3,196
3,689
-13%
14,430
14,885
-3%
Grand Cherokee
778
1,888
-59%
8,321
10,713
-22%
Renegade
40
349
-89%
890
2,317
-62%
JEEP BRAND
6,190
9,842
-37%
48,083
44,317
8%
200
0
12
-100%
0
2,719
-100%
300
8
28
-71%
2,890
3,263
-11%
Town & Country
0
0
0%
0
5
-100%
Pacifica
484
316
53%
4,824
3,666
32%
CHRYSLER BRAND
492
356
38%
7,714
9,653
-20%
Dart
1
3
-67%
3
523
-99%
Charger
88
114
-23%
3,530
3,857
-8%
Challenger
175
259
-32%
1,739
2,528
-31%
Viper
2
2
0%
5
32
-84%
Journey
975
1,096
-11%
4,419
8,930
-51%
Caravan
1,560
3,818
-59%
22,193
30,212
-27%
Durango
230
277
-17%
4,464
4,217
6%
DODGE BRAND
3,031
5,569
-46%
36,353
50,299
-28%
Ram P/U
5,373
6,990
-23%
54,032
64,913
-17%
ProMaster Van
380
456
-17%
2,548
2,856
-11%
ProMaster City
45
68
-34%
340
736
-54%
RAM BRAND
5,798
7,514
-23%
56,920
68,505
-17%
Giulia
31
75
-59%
349
261
34%
Alfa 4C
4
7
-43%
36
43
-16%
Alfa Stelvio
57
0
591
0
ALFA BRAND
92
82
12%
976
304
221%
500
21
27
-22%
183
633
-71%
500L
2
1
100%
10
33
-70%
500X
6
7
-14%
47
793
-94%
Spider
20
69
-71%
177
504
-65%
FIAT BRAND
49
104
-53%
417
1,963
-79%
TOTAL FCA CANADA
15,652
23,467
-33%
150,463
175,041
-14%
Total Car & MPV
2,396
4,731
-49%
35,939
48,279
-26%
Total UV's
7,401
11,222
-34%
57,013
58,257
-2%
Total Truck & LCV
5,798
7,514
-23%
56,920
68,505
-17%
*Method of Determining Monthly Sales
Beginning with the July 2016 sales report, FCA Canada sales numbers have been calculated using a new sales reporting methodology, which is described in more detail in the explanatory note issued on September 1, 2016. Sales by dealers are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report, or NVDR system and reported upon the first sale reported in the NVDR system. Under the new reporting methodology, fleet sales are recorded as sales upon shipment by FCA Canada of the vehicle to the customer or end user. The updated monthly sales figures are available on the FCA US media website at www.media.fcanorthamerica.com. About FCA Canada
Founded as the Chrysler Corporation in 1925, FCA Canada Inc. is based in Windsor, Ontario, and celebrates its 93rd anniversary in 2018. FCA Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCA US LLC, a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA Canada has approximately 440 dealers and sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. In addition to its assembly facilities, which produce the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan (Windsor), Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger (Brampton), FCA Canada operates an aluminum casting plant in Etobicoke, a research and development centre in Windsor, and has sales offices and parts distribution centers throughout the country.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 19:07:04 UTC