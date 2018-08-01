Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Canada Reports 2018 Jeep® Brand Sales Up 8 Per Cent for the Calendar Year

August 1, 2018 , Windsor, Ontario

- FCA Canada today reported sales of 15,652 vehicles.

Jeep® Brand

For the calendar year, Jeep brand sales of 48,083 vehicles are up 8 per cent compared with the same time, one year ago. Leading the way for the brand is Jeep Wrangler with 18,017 vehicles sold to date in 2018. These results represent the best Jeep Wrangler sales in the Company's history at this point in the calendar year. Further, Jeep Compass sales of 6,425 are up 108 per cent compared with the same time last year.

Chrysler Brand

The Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica saw its sales increase in the month of July 2018 to 484 vehicles, up 53 per cent compared to July 2017 and setting a monthly record. For the second consecutive year, Chrysler Pacifica took the top spot among all minivans in J.D. Power's 2018 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study™.

Dodge Brand

Dodge brand reported total sales of 3,031 vehicles. Dodge recently announced a new Challenger Scat Pack 1320, a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car designed with the grassroots drag racer in mind.

Ram Truck Brand

Ram truck brand reported sales of 5,798 vehicles for the month.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 92 vehicles were up 12 per cent compared with the same month a year ago.

Sales Chart*:

Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 555 1,039 -47% 6,425 3,094 108% Patriot 0 645 -100% 0 2,817 -100% Wrangler 1,621 2,232 -27% 18,017 10,491 72% Cherokee 3,196 3,689 -13% 14,430 14,885 -3% Grand Cherokee 778 1,888 -59% 8,321 10,713 -22% Renegade 40 349 -89% 890 2,317 -62% JEEP BRAND 6,190 9,842 -37% 48,083 44,317 8% 200 0 12 -100% 0 2,719 -100% 300 8 28 -71% 2,890 3,263 -11% Town & Country 0 0 0% 0 5 -100% Pacifica 484 316 53% 4,824 3,666 32% CHRYSLER BRAND 492 356 38% 7,714 9,653 -20% Dart 1 3 -67% 3 523 -99% Charger 88 114 -23% 3,530 3,857 -8% Challenger 175 259 -32% 1,739 2,528 -31% Viper 2 2 0% 5 32 -84% Journey 975 1,096 -11% 4,419 8,930 -51% Caravan 1,560 3,818 -59% 22,193 30,212 -27% Durango 230 277 -17% 4,464 4,217 6% DODGE BRAND 3,031 5,569 -46% 36,353 50,299 -28% Ram P/U 5,373 6,990 -23% 54,032 64,913 -17% ProMaster Van 380 456 -17% 2,548 2,856 -11% ProMaster City 45 68 -34% 340 736 -54% RAM BRAND 5,798 7,514 -23% 56,920 68,505 -17% Giulia 31 75 -59% 349 261 34% Alfa 4C 4 7 -43% 36 43 -16% Alfa Stelvio 57 0 591 0 ALFA BRAND 92 82 12% 976 304 221% 500 21 27 -22% 183 633 -71% 500L 2 1 100% 10 33 -70% 500X 6 7 -14% 47 793 -94% Spider 20 69 -71% 177 504 -65% FIAT BRAND 49 104 -53% 417 1,963 -79% TOTAL FCA CANADA 15,652 23,467 -33% 150,463 175,041 -14% Total Car & MPV 2,396 4,731 -49% 35,939 48,279 -26% Total UV's 7,401 11,222 -34% 57,013 58,257 -2% Total Truck & LCV 5,798 7,514 -23% 56,920 68,505 -17%

*Method of Determining Monthly Sales

Beginning with the July 2016 sales report, FCA Canada sales numbers have been calculated using a new sales reporting methodology, which is described in more detail in the explanatory note issued on September 1, 2016. Sales by dealers are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report, or NVDR system and reported upon the first sale reported in the NVDR system. Under the new reporting methodology, fleet sales are recorded as sales upon shipment by FCA Canada of the vehicle to the customer or end user. The updated monthly sales figures are available on the FCA US media website at www.media.fcanorthamerica.com.

About FCA Canada

Founded as the Chrysler Corporation in 1925, FCA Canada Inc. is based in Windsor, Ontario, and celebrates its 93rd anniversary in 2018. FCA Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCA US LLC, a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA Canada has approximately 440 dealers and sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. In addition to its assembly facilities, which produce the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan (Windsor), Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger (Brampton), FCA Canada operates an aluminum casting plant in Etobicoke, a research and development centre in Windsor, and has sales offices and parts distribution centers throughout the country.

