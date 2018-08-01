Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA México Reports Sales of 7,177 Units

08/01/2018 | 07:58pm CEST
August 1, 2018 , Mexico City
- In July, FCA México recorded sales of 7,177 units. 'Our Jeep® and Ram brands continue their growth based on the the wide range of products we offer, positioning them in some segments as sales leaders,' said Bruno Cattori, President & CEO of FCA México. 'In order to expand offerings in the minivan segment, of which we are creators, we have launched the Chrysler Pacifica Limited, the entry model to the most techonologically advanced vehicle of its segment.'

Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo recorded sales of 28 units. Alfa Romeo Giulietta achieved best July sales ever. A few months ago, Alfa Romeo Stelvio joined the brand's portfolio, consolidating in Mexico the iconic Italian style that has characterized Alfa Romeo thoughout its history.
Chrysler
Chrysler recorded sales of 32 units. Last month, the brand launched a new model in the awarded Pacifica lineup for the Mexican market: the new Chrysler Pacifica Limited, a model that represents the entrance step to Pacifica's world. It integrates equipment aligned to the customer's needs, including great design, multiple active and passive safety features, and a wide range of convienient elements.
For the second consecutive year, the Chrysler Pacifica took the top spot among all minivans in J.D. Power's 2018 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study™.
Dodge
Dodge sold 2,356 units. Dodge Attitude sold 1,372 units. Dodge Durango showed a 4 percent sales increase. The iconic muscle car Dodge Charger reported sales of 355 units; best July since 2014. Dodge Charger ranked second in the Large Car segment in the J.D. Power 2018 APEAL Study™.
FIAT
FIAT sold 703 units. Fiat Ducato achieved best July sales ever. Fiat Mobi registered sales of 355 units, while Fiat Uno sold 272 units.
Jeep
Jeep achieved seven consecutive months of sales growth, up 3 percent versus July 2017 with 974 units. For eight consecutive months, Jeep Wrangler continued growing, reporting sales of 253 units, a 34 percent increase compared to July 2017. Jeep Compass sales improved 2 percent versus the previous month with 225 units, leading the Premium Compact SUV segment. Jeep Renegade achieved sales of 243 units, leading the Premium Small SUV segment. Jeep Grand Cherokee sold 220 units.
Last month, Jeep was the third most improved brand in this year's J.D. Power 2018 APEAL Study™.
Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Mexico recorded sales of 1,127 units. Mitsubishi L200 achieved best July with 568 units. Mitsubishi Mirage sold 441 units.
Ram
Ram brand achieved best July sales ever with 1,957 units, up 9 percent versus 2017.
Ram ProMaster Rapid sales improved 17 percent versus 2017 with 364 units, maintaining its leadership in small commercial vans. Ram Crew Cab sales improved 48 percent versus 2017. Ram 700 placed 696 units in the Mexican market.
About FCA México
FCA México, S.A. de C.V. is a Mexican automaker with a new name and a long history. Headquartered in Santa Fe, FCA México is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA México manufactures and sells vehicles under the Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep®, Mopar, Ram, SRT and Mitsubishi brands. FCA México is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler, the innovative American automaker first established by Walter P. Chrysler in 1925, and Fiat, founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli.

FCA, the seventh-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales, is an international automotive group. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FCAU' and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol 'FCA.'

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 17:57:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 115 B
EBIT 2018 7 682 M
Net income 2018 5 084 M
Finance 2018 3 157 M
Yield 2018 1,57%
P/E ratio 2018 4,43
P/E ratio 2019 4,19
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 22 699 M
