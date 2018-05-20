Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : The 2018 Mille Miglia is a triumph for Alfa Romeo

A wonderful day for Alfa Romeo: the Mille Miglia concludes with its cars in the top three places.

The race caravan paid a celebratory visit to Milan and to the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo at Arese, where time trials were held on the internal circuit.

Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc, the drivers of the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, were also present, driving a 1932 Gran Premio Tipo B and a 1955 750 Competizione.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team drivers later greeted the cars on arrival in Brescia.

The interweaving of past and future continues on the web thanks to the 'Alfa Romeo: the Mille Miglia in 90 places' project, which retraces the most significant stages in the brand's history at the Mille Miglia, ninety years after its first victory.

1928 was the year of Alfa Romeo's first win at the Mille Miglia, and 2018 has seen a record-breaking edition with 450 teams competing and three Alfa Romeo cars taking the top three places: confirmation of the brand's unbreakable bond with 'the most beautiful race in the world'. Alfa Romeo therefore starred at the event as protagonist in this prestigious milestone, as Automotive Sponsor, and as the winner of the top prizes on Viale Venezia in Brescia: the 2018 Mille Miglia was won by the Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 GS Testa Fissa crewed by Tonconogy-Ruffini.

In second place, just eight penalty points behind the victor, the stunning 6C 1500 Super Sport dating from 1928 with coachwork by Stabilimenti Farina, an official car from the FCA Heritage collection, which is normally on display at the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo. The car carried the race number 30, also borne by its sister which won the first Alfa Romeo victory in the Mille Miglia with Giuseppe Campari and Giulio Ramponi in 1928. It was driven in the event by Giovanni Moceri, with navigator Daniele Bonetti. Giovanni Moceri is current holder of the Italian Grandi Eventi ACI Sport Champion title and already has victories in Italy's biggest historic regularity competitions to his name, from the Mille Miglia to the Targa Florio and the Coppa d'Oro delle Dolomiti.

In third place, the Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato driven by Vesco-Guerini.

The Alfa Romeo cars entered by FCA Heritage finished in very creditable positions, and all concluded the 36th historic re-evocation of the Mille Miglia by completing the traditional Brescia-Rome-Brescia course.

So this 2018 edition has definitely earned a place in Alfa Romeo's history, and the 'Alfa Romeo: the Mille Miglia in 90 places ' project has just been launched to trace the most significant stages of the brand's history at the Mille Miglia.

Brescia, 19 May 2018