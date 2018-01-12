Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : to Move Some Truck Production to Michigan From Mexico

By Chester Dawson and John D. Stoll

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Thursday it would invest $1 billion to shift production of one of its most profitable trucks to Michigan from Mexico, a move that could help the Italian-U.S. auto maker lower risks related to potential changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The company also said it would pay out $2,000 to approximately 60,000 hourly and salaried employees in the wake of the U.S. corporate-tax overhaul. The payout mirrors moves by other industries, but is the first prominent bonus for auto-industry workers and employees since the tax bill was enacted.

The company's new plan calls for the relocation of Ram Heavy Duty trucks to Warren, Mich., from Saltillo, Mexico. FCA has long run a plant in the Michigan city. The investment adds to a separate $1 billion commitment made in 2017 to invest in the Warren plant and other facilities.

The company said the new announcement will lead to 2,500 new jobs in Warren. The company said a commercial vehicle will be built in the Mexico plant once the Ram truck is relocated.

