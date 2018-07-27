Fibria Celulose : Protocol and Justification of Merger

Log in
07/27/2018 | 12:02am CEST

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID CNPJ/MF no. 60.643.228/0001-21

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.022.807 | CVM Code No. 12793

MATERIAL FACT

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A. ("Fibria" or "Company") (B3: FIBR3 | NYSE: FBR), in accordance with the article 157, paragraph 4th, of the Law n. 6.404/76, as amended ("Corporate Law"), and the article 2 of the CVM Instruction n. 358/2002, as amended ("ICVM 358/2002"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the Board of Directors of the Company, among other matters, approved the signing of the Protocol and Justification ("Protocol") between Fibria, Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. (" Suzano") and Eucalipto Holding S.A. ("Holding"), which establishes the terms and conditions of the corporate reorganization that will allow the combination of operations and shareholding bases of Suzano and Fibria, object of the Voting Agreement and Other Obligations, entered into on March 15, 2018 and disclosed through the Company's Relevant Fact on March 16, 2018 ("Transaction"). The Transaction, the consummation of which shall remain subject to usual conditions already disclosed, including the approval by the certain antitrust authorities in Brazil and abroad, shall be submitted to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting to be duly convened and held.

The Protocol, as well as its annexes, will be available to the Company's shareholders, from the date hereof, at the Company's headquarters, at the Company's website (ir.fibria.com.br), as well as in the websites of the Brazilian Securities Comission (http://www.cvm.gov.br/subportal_ingles/index.html) and of B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (http://www.b3.com.br/en_us).

The Company's management is taking the necessary steps to obtain prior approvals that, under the terms of financial instruments and the issuance of debts signed by the Company, are necessary for the execution of the Transaction without causing the anticipated maturity of the respective debts.

Further disclosures of information to the market will be made in due course under the applicable law.

Fibria reinforces its commitment to transparency to its shareholders and investors.

São Paulo, July 26, 2018.

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A. Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Fibria Celulose SA published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 22:01:01 UTC
