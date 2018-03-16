Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Fibria Celulose    FIBR3   BRFIBRACNOR9

FIBRIA CELULOSE (FIBR3)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Fibria Celulose : shares fall, Suzano rises on creation of Brazil pulp giant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 03:54pm CET

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Suzano Papel e Celulose SA won the battle for control of larger rival Fibria Celulose SA, creating the world's biggest wood pulp producer despite aggressive offers from Netherlands-based Paper Excellence BV.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Suzano Papel e Celulose SA <SUZB3.SA> won the battle for control of larger rival Fibria Celulose, creating the world's biggest wood pulp producer despite aggressive offers from Netherlands-based Paper Excellence BV.

The new company combining Suzano and Fibria will have a total capacity of 11 million tonnes of pulp a year.

Fibria shares were trading 9.5 percent down at 64.70 reais in mid-morning in Sao Paulo as investors adjusted the price of the deal announced in a Friday securities filing. Paper Excellence had offered 71.50 reais per share.

Suzano shares, after rising 24 percent at opening, were up 14.5 percent at 26.94 reais.

Controlling shareholders Votorantim Participações SA and BNDESPar, the investment arm of Brazil's state development bank BNDES, said they agreed to a cash-and-share offer from Suzano worth 35 billion reais (£7.7 billion) at Thursday's closing price. As Suzano shares rose, the value of the deal reached 35.8 billion reais.

That proposal was still lower than a sweetened last-minute offer of nearly 40 billion reais in cash from Paper Excellence, according to a person with knowledge of the bid.

BNDES director Eliane Lustosa, though, said Paper Excellence's bid was not firm. "We saw it as an intention to present a proposal. Paper Excellence did not present financing for the bid or guarantees", Lustosa said.

"Suzano's proposal was the only one we had, with all banks' commitment," she added. BNDESpar will receive 8.5 billion in cash and a 11 percent stake in the new company. The cash payment represents the largest divestment in the bank's history.

The outcome underscored the continued influence of BNDES, a shareholder in both Fibria and Suzano, which has been used by Brazil's government in the past to engineer "national champions" — a policy publicly disavowed by the bank in recent years.

The deal is still subject to antitrust approval in Brazil, the United States, the European Union and China, Fibria said. An escape clause in the deal would allow Suzano to call it off if regulators force the sale of more than 1.1 million tonnes of capacity.

BNDESPar will receive 8.5 billion reais in cash and stock in the new firm, it said in a separate statement.

The development bank had pressed Paper Excellence for bank documents proving that its bid had firm financing.

Paper Excellence, controlled by the Wijaya family, which also owns Asia Pulp & Paper Company Ltd, offered to pay a $1.2 billion break-up fee if the deal failed to get funding, the source said, but it was not enough to sway the state bank.

(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro and Alberto Alerigi Jr. in Sao Paulo; Editing by Brad Haynes, Daniel Flynn and Nick Zieminski)

By Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIBRIA CELULOSE
03:54pFIBRIA CELULOSE : shares fall, Suzano rises on creation of Brazil pulp giant
RE
02:08aFIBRIA CELULOSE : Paper Excellence raises bid in battle for Brazilian pulpmaker ..
RE
02/19FIBRIA CELULOSE : Notice to the Market on the News
PU
01/30FIBRIA CELULOSE : Request for information about news in the press
PU
01/30FIBRIA CELULOSE : Hiring of logistic operations services - Embraport
PU
2017FIBRIA CELULOSE : Export Prepayment Agreement
PU
2017FIBRIA CELULOSE : Patent Issued for Methods of Making Paper and Paper with Modif..
AQ
2017FIBRIA CELULOSE : inaugurates Intermodal Terminal in Aparecida do Taboado (MS)
PU
2017FIBRIA CELULOSE : included in B3’s Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) fo..
PU
2017FIBRIA CELULOSE : Notice to The Market
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:57aFibria Celulose to merge with rival Brazilian pulpmaker 
03/15Fibria Celulose In The Middle Of A Bidding War 
03/14BY THE NUMBERS : Growth Stocks With Superior Relative Strength 
03/12REPORT : Fibria Celulose receives $12.3B takeover offer 
02/20CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm 
Financials ( BRL)
Sales 2018 15 101 M
EBIT 2018 4 250 M
Net income 2018 3 077 M
Debt 2018 11 817 M
Yield 2018 1,52%
P/E ratio 2018 12,06
P/E ratio 2019 12,52
EV / Sales 2018 3,41x
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
Capitalization 39 745 M
Chart FIBRIA CELULOSE
Duration : Period :
Fibria Celulose Technical Analysis Chart | FIBR3 | BRFIBRACNOR9 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FIBRIA CELULOSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 57,9  BRL
Spread / Average Target -19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcelo Strufaldi Castelli Chief Executive Officer
José Luciano Duarte Penido Chairman
Aires Galhardo Chief Operations Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
João Carvalho de Miranda Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIBRIA CELULOSE49.95%11 779
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ13.24%18 904
STORA ENSO OYJ12.48%14 519
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%9 692
KLABIN SA6.81%6 959
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-7.24%6 733
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.