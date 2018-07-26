Fidelity National Information Services : FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

Log in
07/26/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

FIS(NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per common share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of close of business on Sept. 14, 2018.

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 52,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit www.fisglobal.com.

Follow FIS on Facebook (facebook.com/FIStoday), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/fis) and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 544 M
EBIT 2018 2 456 M
Net income 2018 1 174 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,13%
P/E ratio 2018 32,09
P/E ratio 2019 26,12
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,21x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,07x
Capitalization 35 971 M
Chart FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Fidelity National Information Services Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary A. Norcross Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Information Officer
Keith W. Hughes Lead Independent Director
David K. Hunt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES16.37%35 971
CME GROUP16.07%57 365
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.83%44 276
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-1.82%37 975
DEUTSCHE BOERSE19.63%26 276
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.5.54%25 761
