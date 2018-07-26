Fidelity National Information Services : FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

FIS™ (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per common share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of close of business on Sept. 14, 2018.

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 52,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit www.fisglobal.com.

