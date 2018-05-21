Log in
FIDESSA GROUP PLC
05/21 11:42:30 am
3842.5 GBp   +0.07%
Fidessa : Rule 2.9 Announcement

05/21/2018 | 11:20am CEST

21 May 2018

Fidessa group plc ("Fidessa")

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Fidessa confirms that as at the close of business on 18 May 2018 its issued share capital consisted of 38,779,641 ordinary shares of 10 pence each. The International Securities Identification Number for Fidessa's ordinary shares is GB0007590234.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Anil Shah

Company Secretary

Tel: + 44 (0)1483 206300

Disclaimer

Fidessa Group plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 09:19:06 UTC
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 348 M
EBIT 2018 50,3 M
Net income 2018 39,0 M
Finance 2018 57,4 M
Yield 2018 2,51%
P/E ratio 2018 38,36
P/E ratio 2019 35,06
EV / Sales 2018 4,14x
EV / Sales 2019 4,01x
Capitalization 1 498 M
Technical analysis trends FIDESSA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John F. Aspinwall Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Ridgley Hamer Chairman
Andrew Skelton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ronald William Mackintosh Independent Non-Executive Director
John Graham Worby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDESSA GROUP PLC51.72%2 011
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.16%189 991
SAP2.57%140 349
INTUIT20.68%48 605
SERVICENOW INC31.69%30 337
HEXAGON17.21%18 850
