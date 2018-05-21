21 May 2018

Fidessa group plc ("Fidessa")

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Fidessa confirms that as at the close of business on 18 May 2018 its issued share capital consisted of 38,779,641 ordinary shares of 10 pence each. The International Securities Identification Number for Fidessa's ordinary shares is GB0007590234.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Anil Shah

Company Secretary

Tel: + 44 (0)1483 206300